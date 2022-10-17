The Hornets capped a bumper weekend of basketball by unveiling their 2021-22 championship flag, however it wasn't all smooth sailing.
The Hornets went down the Redbacks 92-62 in Ararat on Saturday night, before falling short in a close game at home to Portland, 69-79, in a grand final rematch.
Outside shots got Portland off to a strong start, however Horsham fought back to level the scores at the first break, with the experience of Dave Groten helping steady the home side.
The Hornets were without stars Austin McKenzie and Mitch Martin, however Cody Bryan stood up in their absence to be the Hornets' best player with some great passes in under the ring early and intercepts across the court.
The second quarter was a frenzy as both side's struggled to find the basket early, finding themselves mired in contested ball.
Both sides finished the quarter with plenty of shots, however the Coasters went into the main break with a five point lead after Horsham failed to make the most of their opportunities.
In the third, Portland blew the lead out to over 12, however, with the support of the crowd, Horsham steadily whittled away the difference until the Hornets grabbed the lead with two minutes to go.
In the frantic final few minutes of the term, scores were level Portland's Hayden Annett was ejected from the stadium after a technical foul.
Ultimately, the Coasters' composure allowed Portland to stretch the lead back out to four at the final change.
The Hornets fought hard in the last, but missed shots began to mount and the match was Portland's by a margin of 10 points.
For the Hornets, James Hallett finished the game with 20 points, while Dave Groten and Matt Lovel both scored 12.
Rounding out the scorers, the Bryan brothers combined for 17 points, Cody 9 and Max 8, while Matt Brown contributed 6 points and Jake Hobbs 2.
Assistant coach Matt Lovel said the game, and the weekend as a whole, had been a learning experience for the Hornets.
"Compared to (Saturday) night we were a lot more attacking, we missed a lot of opportunities, didn't use the ball as well as we should have, but that's the way it goes sometimes," Lovel said.
"We didn't help ourselves, turning the ball over late a couple of times,"
"If you have the ball in the last two or three minutes of the game, you can't really afford to do that stuff; we did it all game though.
"They just turned up, they came back and all of a sudden they made a shot, or they get a rebound, but that's the way it goes.
"We'll learn from that and work on it... but still, no excuses."
The Hornets contested work through mid-court was impressive all day, and the result could have gone either way if the Hornets had stuck their shots.
"We could have been better at just taking care of the ball and making those easy shots, we probably left 20, 25 maybe 30 points out on the floor, when you do that, that's the game," Lovel said.
However, the Hornets performance against the Coasters on Sunday was already an improvement on a forgettable road trip to Ararat, Lovel said.
"We were able to get up and down the floor a little bit better, it's the way we like to play," Lovel said.
"Not too much to talk about (Saturday night), but lots to work on."
With the return of key players still imminent, the Hornets should improve as the year progresses.
"We're not at full strength yet, we don't have the same dynamic as last year so we're just trying to find out where everyone fits again," Lovel said/
"When Mitch comes back in a couple of weeks and we put Austin in there with him, all of a sudden the dynamic changes, opens up the floor a lot.
One of the highlights of the game was being able to give Horsham's up and coming players more CBL experience, such as Tarkyn Benbow, Mitch Amos, Freddy Frew and Ryan Pfitzner.
"They've still go lots to learn, but they bring the energy... they compete, they want to guard the good guys on the court, you can't ask for much more than that," Lovel said.
"We try to implement the same in the under 18s as we do in the Hornets, so that when they come to the Hornets it's not a big thing for them, and it's easier."
