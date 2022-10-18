Dimboola remain ahead of the pack

Dimboola have stretched their lead on the top of the Wimmera Pennant Division 1 ladder, with a close win over Horsham Golf, 14-2 (67-59).
Dimboola won the first rink 29-12 in a dominant display, before Horsham Golf took the second rink 26-16.
The final rink was decided by just won shot, with Dimboola emerging on top in nail-biting fashion, 22-21.
Goroke-Edenhope shocked the reigning premiers, Horsham City, in another close match, winning 14-2 (71-62).
The home side won the first two rinks, 24-16 and 29-16 respectively, before Horsham City managed to win the third, 30-18.
READ MORE:
Elsewhere, Coughlin Park comprehensively defeated Kaniva, 16-0 (99-55).
The home side took home the first rink 37-18 and the second by just a point, 29-28, before storming home in the third 33-9.
Sunnyside defeated Nhill at Nhill, 14-2 (67-59) in the final game of the round.
The home side won the first rink 26-14, before Sunnyside won the other two, 24-21 and 29-12, respectively.
While Dimboola the only unbeaten side remaining in Division 1, Sunnyside, Goroke-Edenhope and Horsham City have all enjoyed impressive starts to the season.
In round four, Dimboola and Horsham City headline a big round of clashes.
MORE NEWS:
Coughlin Park will host Horsham Golf, Sunnyside head west to face Goroke-Edenhope and Kaniva are to play Nhill.
In division 2, Natimuk defeated Sunnyside 2, 12-4 (82-62), while Edenhope-Goroke 2 defeated Coughlin Park 3 in a thriller, 14-2 (74-69).
Coughlin Park 2 was defeated by Horsham City 2, 14-2 (84-65), meanwhile Nhill 2 had a big win over Sunnyside 3, 16-0 (81-52).
In the final match of the round, Dimboola 2 defeated Horsham Golf 2, 14-2 (77-66).
Horsham City retain top spot on the ladder, and remain the only unbeaten side, while Sunnyside 2, Nhill 2, Dimboola 2 and Horsham Golf 2 form a close pack behind.
In round four, City play host to Edenhope-Goroke while Sunnyside and Horsham Golf 2 face off, as do Horsham Golf and Sunnyside 2.
Coughlin Park 3 and Dimboola go head to head, as do Natimuk and Nhill, while Sunnyside 3 and Coughlin Park 2 face a tough game against each other.
In division 3, Horsham City 3 claimed bragging rights over Horsham City 4, winning a close match 14-2 (59-52).
Likewise, Nhill 3 saw off a challenge from Nhill 4, defeating their clubmates 16-0 (60-54).
Meanwhile, Horsham Golf 3 defeated Dimboola 3 by just a single shot, 14-2 (59-58).
The results for the round three game between Sunnyside 4 and Kaniva 2 were still pending at the time of writing.
The results mean Horsham City 3 remain unbeaten and put them clear on top of the ladder, with Nhill 3 and Sunnyside 4 hot on their heels.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.