Extensive preparations for the Horsham region ahead of the Wimmera River peak

Updated October 17 2022 - 6:23am, first published 5:07am
Extensive preparations for the Horsham region ahead of river peak

Council, SES Horsham Unit and other agencies have made extensive preparations for affected properties, including supply of sandbags, and doorknocking for those properties to alert them to the situation.

