Extensive preparations for the Horsham region ahead of river peak

Council, SES Horsham Unit and other agencies have made extensive preparations for affected properties, including supply of sandbags, and doorknocking for those properties to alert them to the situation.
Council will continue to make sandbags available where there is a need, however, it is assessed that the properties most likely to be impacted have already had these offered or supplied.
People impacted by the floods can contact Council for advice about any relief or recovery requirements.
Impacts below Horsham, in the extended Quantong area, are expected to be minimal, with no houses subject to flooding, although flood waters may come close to properties, and some properties may be temporarily isolated.
Residents in flood affected towns may notice overflows in sewer gullies due to flooding in urban areas that are sewered.
Floods can cause significant infiltration of floodwater into the sewer system, creating a backlog on the network.
An overflow gully is a drain-like fitting located outside the home, that allows sewage to overflow away from the interior of your home to an outside area of the property. The sewage will push out through the gully if there is a sewer blockage or the network can't cope during heavy rain, storms or floods.
Where flooding occurs, residents may notice gurgling sounds from the drain, unusual odours, drains moving slower than usual and wastewater overflowing from the drain.
Please avoid contact with any wastewater present. Further information on managing a wastewater spill inside your home can be found on the Better Health website:
The overflows should naturally resolve once floodwater has subsided, but please continue to report overflows to 1800 188 586. Given broad impact to GWMWater infrastructure it may take operators longer than usual to attend the overflow during the flood event.
Drier weather has returned to flood affected parts of Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales today, however floodwaters remain high and continue to rise at some locations.
Flooding is occurring on many river systems including:
Major flooding in Victoria (as of 8am AEDT Monday):
The Bureau continues to monitor the situation closely and updates forecasts and warnings regularly.
Dry conditions will be short-lived, as widespread rain and storms are forecast across eastern Australia later this week.
Depending on how the weather systems move, severe thunderstorms are possible, with heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding being the main risk. Damaging winds and large hail are also possible.
Residents and communities living on or near any rivers, creeks and streams or in low lying areas, especially in southern Queensland, much of inland NSW, Victoria and northern Tasmania are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecast and warnings.
For all the latest Warnings see National Warnings Summary (bom.gov.au).
This Major Flood Warning is being issued for Wimmera River Catchment.
MAJOR FLOODING LIKELY AT HORSHAM FROM MONDAY OVERNIGHT INTO TUESDAY
Floodwater in the Wimmera River is travelling slower than normally expected under major flood levels causing a delay in the arrival of the flood peak. Moderate flood level are likely from late Monday morning and major flooding is likely from overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Flood impacts are likely to start to occur in Riverside Monday and low parts of Horsham.
Impacts on roads and properties, as water levels rise, will occur from Monday evening through to Tuesday.
In preparation for the expected flood levels, people should be aware of possible impacts.
Potential areas that may be impacted include
Refer to the Horsham Local Flood Guide for more information and you can access Horsham Flood Extent maps here.
Stay safe - avoid the flooded area. Be aware of potential hazards caused by flooding and never enter floodwater.
What you should do:
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
This Moderate Flood Warning is being issued for Quantong.
Moderate flooding is occurring along the Wimmera River downstream of Horsham. The Wimmera River at Quantong Bridge is above the minor flood level and renewed rises are likely from Monday into Tuesday.
Floodwater in the Wimmera River is travelling slower than normally expected under major flood levels causing a delay in he arrival of the flood peak. Moderate flood level are likely in Horsham from late Monday morning and major flooding is likely from overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Some houses in the Quantong area may be isolated for 2-3 days, these include along
Flooding may cut access to the following Roads in the Quantong area
Stay informed - monitor your local conditions and remain alert.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
This Moderate Flood Warning is being issued for Rupanyup and Dunmunke Creek.
The Flood water peaked in and around the Bryntirion State Forest on Sunday afternoon.
Water is currently rising at Ashens Jackson Road and likely to peak today.
Water will continue to rise today and overnight in Rupanyup.
Rupanyup
Flooding may impact the Rupanyup Golf Course.
Deep flooding may cut access to roads along Dunmunkle Creek in and surrounding Rupanyup
Road Closures in the area include
The Wimmera Highway between Rupanyup and St Arnaud has now opened with some minor water issues.
Dunmunkle Creek
Flooding along Dunmunkle Creek between the Wimmera River and Rupanyup may impact buildings and isolate houses.
Road where houses may be isolated along Dunmunkle Creek may include
Deep flooding may cut access to roads along Dunmunkle Creek (from the Wimmera River to Warracknabeal), these include;
Stay informed - monitor your local conditions and remain alert.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
This Moderate Flood Warning is being issued for Warracknabeal and Yarriambiack Creek.
Flood water levels will continue to rise Monday into Tuesday.
Floodwater in the Yarriambiack Creek is travelling slowly downstream from the Wimmera River to Warracknabeal.
Warracknabeal
Flooding may impact the Warracknabeal Fauna Park at Apex Park (Craig Ave) and Warracknabeal Caravan Park.
Several buildings south of Warracknabeal may be impacted by flooding above floor along Dumbuoy Road (west of Cemetery Road).
Deep flooding may cut access to roads along Yarriambiack Creek in and surrounding Warracknabeal, these include:
Yarriambiack Creek
Flooding along Yarriambiack Creek between the Wimmera River and Warracknabeal may impact buildings and isolate houses.
Flood water is across Longerenong Road.
Road where houses may be isolated along Yarriambiack Creek may include
Deep flooding may cut access to roads along Yarriambiack Creek (from the Wimmera River to Warracknabeal), these include:
Stay informed - monitor your local conditions and remain alert.
What you should do:
Visits the SES website to find information about Sandbagging and Collection points.
Victorians impacted by the floods can call the Flood Recovery Hotline 1800 560 760 to access available support.
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
This Riverine Flood Advice is being issued for Dimboola.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Wimmera River downstream of Horsham.
The Wimmera River at Quantong Bridge is above the minor flood level and rising.
The Wimmera River (U/S Dimboola) is currently steady, below the minor flood level. River rises are likely along the Wimmera River at (U/S Dimboola) early this week, however river levels are expected to remain below the minor flood level during Monday and Tuesday.
Floodwater may impact the low lying areas to the north of Dimboola, adjacent to Anderson Street and Picnic Bend Road, south of Dimboola.
Flooding may impact the Dimboola Golf Course, parts of the Dimboola Caravan Park, and the Dimboola Recreation Reserve Netball Courts.
Flooding may impact the following roads;
Click here to see the Dimboola Local Flood Guide for further information.
Stay informed - monitor your local conditions and remain alert.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
