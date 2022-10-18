Water levels in The Wimmera River should peak tomorrow, that is what a Wimmera Catchment Management Authority leader believes.
Wimmera CMA chief executive David Brennan said the river was expected to peak on Monday; however, the Bureau Of Meteorology had updated its predictions.
"They have updated when they believe the water will peak. That goes with the local knowledge of the area and the dynamics of the flood. Currently, everything is lining up at the moment," he said.
"This flood has been quite unusual because it has been slow-moving. It has given us a bit of time to have a look at our models."
Read More:
Mr Brennan said while flood waters were predicted to come close to properties, Horsham and the extended Quantong area were expected to have minimal damage.
"People are always trying to compare this flood to the one in 2011. That flood had twice as much rain in the upper catchment," he said.
"We were looking at a total of around 150mm of water, which generated a lot of water for Lake Lonsdale which eventually flows into the Wimmera River."
Mr Brennan said an area that had been hit hard by the rain last week was Navarre, and flows had started to move some of the catchments and creeks in south Horsham.
"There was 70mm of rain in some spots on Wednesday last week. That part of the catchment started to run hard, it was then followed up from 30 to 40mm on Thursday and Friday," he said.
Mr Brennan said there were very few storage areas currently that could hold the excess water in the region.
He said if the Wimmera got more rain the only place it could go was The Wimmera River, and the agricultural sector in the region may be hurting after the rain.
"The silver lining there is that we are recharging a lot of our soil. Which means will may get some good crops in the upcoming years," Mr Brennan said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.