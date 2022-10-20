Grab your shopping trolleys ladies and gentlemen, the Horsham College Chaplaincy Book Fair is back again!
From noon on Friday, 21 October at Maroske Hall thousands of secondhand books will be on sale for $1 each.
Whether it's a Mills & Boon romance, an Agatha Christie murder mystery or a Michael Crichton techno thriller you need to get you through to Christmas, we have them all!
There are hardcovers for those who like a heavy weight to fall on them when it's time to wake up and go to sleep, or soft covers for those who prefer to slip away to sleep gently.
Read More:
Coffee table tomes can be poured over at one's leisure while reference books on gardening, cooking, sport and religion are available by the boxful.
Children are not forgotten, as hundreds of fabulous picture books are ready for sale, and as the kids are half the size of adults, the price of their books is half the price as well; children's books are sold for only 50 cents each.
Horsham College students are ready to help set-up the generously donated pre-catorgorised books in the Dimboola Road venue.
Friends are rostered to man the checkout to bag up shopper's goodies.
Rotary and Apex will again help pack up the event when it's all over at noon on Saturday, with Wastebusters kindly taking away any tatty books and magazines to recycle, making the event a win-win-win for passionate book lovers, community groups and environmentalists!
Funds raised are used to finance activities for the Horsham College student body through the services of chaplain, Yolande Grosser.
For further details and photo opportunities to promote the event, please contact Yolande on 0428 109 363 or email Yolande.Grosser@education.vic.gov.au.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.