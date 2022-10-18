What's on in Horsham and the Wimmera

October 21
Horsham
The Chaplaincy Book fair sells a wide range of pre loved second hand books for sale at $1. The event will commence at noon at the Maroske Hall. The Book Fair helps support and raise money for the Chaplaincy program at Horsham College. For more information people can call: 0353817100.
October 22
Nhill
A parkrun event will happen at the Nhill Swamp and Wildlife Reserve, located on the Western Highway near Jaypex Park at 8am. A flat 2 lap course along the tracks of the Nhill Swamp and Wildlife Reserve. The course starts at the playground, near the bbq shelter. For more information people can visit: https://rustbelt.com.au/events-calendar/12-weekly/1126-nhill-parkrun-every-saturday.
October 22
Horsham
One of Horsham's favorite rock bands, "Last Stand" will be performing at the Vic Bar at 9pm. One of Horsham's favorite local rock bands, "Last Stand" will be performing at the Vic Bar on Saturday 22 October at 9pm.
October 23
Stawell
Grampians Ale Works will host a drink-and-draw event from 12-3pm. Patrons will be guided by Amelia Kingston. Two drinks, nibbles and art supplies are covered in the ticketed cost $75.
October 28
Horsham
Horsham Library will host a storytime session at its facility on Mibus Centre, 28 McLachlan Street from 10.30am to 11am. Storytimes are an opportunity to develop listening and interactive skills in a group and an opportunity to socialise with other children. It will introduce pre-school children to the joys of books, and include readings of various stories, plus an activity.
November 12
Stawell
Bazz Music presents The Wrinkle Brothers live in concert at The Stawell Entertainment Centre. The event will take place from 6M - 10pm. For more information visit: trybooking.com/events/landing/938626.
November 17
Horsham
A stage performance of Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee will be performed for Wimmera residents to enjoy. Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. For more information visit horshamtownhall.com.au.
