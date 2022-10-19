Irish racehorse King's Charisma has stunned the racing world to win the Horsham Cup in a thriller.
The fast finishing import came from behind to snatch the win, finishing just 0.2 lengths ahead of Kiwi horse Wertheimer.
It was King's Charisma's first win since a the horse's July 2020 victory at Thirsk, in Yorkshire, England.
Since then, the six-year-old gelding has enjoyed just three podium finishes, from 18 starts.
Trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace can enjoy a $33,000 for first place prize from the Horsham Cup, as well as a double triumph with Kiwi sprinters Holymanz, first place, and Takara, second place, in the Horsham Maiden Plate (Race 2) earlier in the day.
Wimmera trainer Paul Preusker, searching for his fourth Horsham Cup, looked set to win the race, with Kiwi sprinter High Ferocity, ridden by Horsham hoop Christine Puls, in first place with 400m to go.
Trainer Matthew Enright's Weitheimer sat in third at that point in the race, while King's Charisma was in sixth position, as both surged towards the finish line.
It was a battle that the Irish import won by a nose, however it was also an impressive run for Weitheimer.
The five-year-old, New Zealand-bred gelding had its best finish since November 2021, netting $10,800 for his stable.
The first Australian-bred horse to finish the race was the Lindsay Cadzow-trained Space Equity, which came fourth.
Another Preusker product, Vividredsky, ridden by Dean Yendall, finished in fifth place. Yendall, finished third in races 3, 4, 6 and 8, riding Tarheel Bleue, Fiorente Spritz, Intellective and Angelone, respectively.
It was a race full of drama from the start, with wet weather briefly putting the cup in doubt, and seven horses scratched before the day.
A leading contender ahead of the race, Lunatic Fringe was a late scratching at the gate, leaving just seven horses to complete the run.
