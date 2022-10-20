The Wimmera Mail-Times

Champion racehorse Nature Strip upset by Giga Kick at the Everest

By Warwick Barr and Alex Blain
October 20 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Giga Kick has denied wonder sprinter Nature Strip in an unexpected result to the $15 million Everest at Randwick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.