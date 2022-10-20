Giga Kick has denied wonder sprinter Nature Strip in an unexpected result to the $15 million Everest at Randwick.
Going for back-to-back wins in the world's richest race on turf, Nature Strip couldn't match Giga Kick in the dying stages before finishing fourth.
Private Eye was momentarily hailed the winner before finishing second with Mazu taking the minor placing - just ahead of Nature Strip.
Nature Strip, part-owned by Horsham residents Craig Garland, Geoffrey Dumesny, Craig Bennett, Frank Giampaolo, and the late David McCluskey, started the shortest-priced favourite in the Everest's short history.
However, his reputation as the best sprinter on the planet counted for little when it mattered most.
Nature Strip also had to overcome being set the unfavourable outside barrier.
Giga Kick, one of two three-year-olds in the race, was ridden by Craig Williams for young Victorian trainer Clayton Douglas.
He was one of the last horses picked for an Everest slot after compiling an unbeaten record in Victoria.
The Everest was robbed of one of its leading contenders when Lost And Running was scratched on race morning.
Whether the result would damper the aura surrounding Chris Waller's sprinter, it has to be a monumentally successful year for the horse.
In June, Nature Strip claimed the title of fastest horse in the world by winning the King's Stand Stakes at the Royal Ascot, among many other Grade 1 race wins.
On Monday, October 17 racing.com reported that Nature Strip remains at the top of the Hong Kong Jockey Club's "wish list of Aussie horses".
The list includes those horses the club is hoping to attract for the Hong Kong International Races in December.
With Australian Associated Press.
