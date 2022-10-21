The Wimmera Mail-Times

Natimuk Brass Band celebrates 120th at Natimuk Showgrounds on October 30

Updated October 21 2022 - 4:08am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The picture shows Natimuk Brass Band members in 1895 at Mt Arapiles near Natimuk, 10 years after the band formed. Picture supplied

Natimuk Brass Band will celebrate its 120th birthday with a performance at Natimuk Showgrounds on Sunday, October 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.