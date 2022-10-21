Natimuk Brass Band will celebrate its 120th birthday with a performance at Natimuk Showgrounds on Sunday, October 30.
The band, which formed in 1885, will play in conjunction with a Natimuk Farmers Plus market, starting at 10.30am and perform for an hour and a half. The performance will be undercover near the showground entrance gates.
Brass bands feature musicians that play instruments such as cornet, tenor horn, euphonium, baritone, trombone, tuba, drums and percussion.
Brass bands have historically represented municipalities for ceremonial as well as entertainment purposes. Many Victorian municipal parks and gardens feature historic rotundas especially built for band performances.
Natimuk Brass Band, which has a core group of about a dozen musicians, will have support from members of neighbouring bands and former members for the occasion.
There will be about 24 musicians making up the band during the celebratory performance under the baton of band master and president Robert White.
Mr White, 84, who started in brass bands with St Arnaud Salvation Band as eight year old and been in brass-band music all his life, said the occasion provided a wonderful opportunity to return to playing.
He said the band, despite making the most of opportunities to rehearse, had been relatively inactive in public during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It's great to get out and perform in front of people again and we hope people come along and enjoy the music. There is no charge and we welcome them with open arms," he said.
"Many supporters and past players have been invited to attend and also historic photographs and memorabilia will be on display."
Natimuk Brass Band has a long and colourful history, having provided musical entertainment for various Wimmera activities and events and has also been a regular competitor in regional and statewide band competition.
It traces its history back to the early colonial days of the Wimmera, having maintained its presence as an operational brass band since it started, apart from a break of 17 years between 1930 and 1947, after a fire destroyed all of their instruments.
The band's first notable bandmaster, from 1895 to 1904, was Jack Davis, who had previously been Horsham bandmaster.
Bandmasters such as Horace Woolmer, Harry Knight, Jim Henry, Jim Ratcliffe, Bob Palesthorpe and Arthur Jones followed Mr Davis.
After the devastation of the 1930 fire, Bill Schmidt reformed the band and remained Bandmaster from 1947 to 1979.
When the band reformed its credit balance was 2/6 or 25 cents. It then, through consequent years and mainly through the efforts of its ladies auxiliary, raised thousands of dollars for new instruments, uniforms and a band hall.
Other Bandmasters after Mr Schmidt were Harold Ballinger, 1979-1981, Edgar Hill, 1981 to 1990, Harry John, 1990-91 and Mr White 1991- present day.
The band has always encouraged and featured junior musicians and Robert Emmett, who started as an eight-year-old, remains a playing member, 67 years later.
Mr White thanked Natimuk and district residents and various organisations for their support during the many years of the band's existence.
"We couldn't have survived without strong community support and the hope is that this can continue for years to come. The band has struggled at times for members and we always encourage musicians, young and old, to get involved. It's a lot of fun," he said.
