Central Park too strong for Kalkee, Lawn into the winner's list

Things are starting to heat up in the Central Wimmera Tennis Association after round two.
In Pennant, Central Park notched a comprehensive 9-3 victory over Kalkee at Kalkee to remain unbeaten after two rounds.
The home side took the first rubber, however Central Park won the next two before Kalkee made it 2-2 in the fourth.
The visitors claimed rubbers five and six before James Sayle won the seventh for Kalkee, keeping scores tight at 3-4.
However from there it was one way traffic as Central Park romped home with the final five sets, and claim a confident 9-3 (83 games to 58) win.
In the other Pennant match, Horsham Lawn claimed their first win of the season, dispatching reigning premiers St Michael's.
Horsham Lawn won the first five rubbers before St Michael's got a set on the board in the sixth.
The home side also won the seventh rubber, and a fightback loomed, however the damage was done and Horsham Lawn won handily, 9-3, 89 games to 53.
In round three, either Drung South or St Michael's will notch their first win of the season when the two teams collide, while Horsham Lawn host Kalkee and Central Park have a bye.
In the A Special division, Central Park also remain undefeated, after seeing off a challenge from Horsham Lawn Thompson.
The home side won 8-6, 97 games to 81 in a frenetic match between two quality sides with little to separate them.
There was even less separating Brimpaen and Drung South, who split the points in a dramatic tie.
Remarkably, when the dust settled both sides sat at 7 rubbers and 81 games apiece.
Elsewhere, Kalkee comprehensively defeated Telangatuk East, 10-4, 100 games to 66, while Homers similarly accounted for Haven, 10-4, 101 games to 55.
Finally, Natimuk defeated Horsham Lawn Dorman 9-5, 98 games to 81.
Round three will see Kalkee host Homers, Haven host Brimpean and Horsham Lawn Thompson host Drung South.
Horsham Lawn Dorman will head over to Central Park to play the table toppers.
In the A Grade competition, Haven remain unbeaten on top of the ladder after defeating Drung South on the road, 9-3, 90 games to 54.
Meanwhile, Central Park got their first win of the season against Homers, winning 7-5 (81-72) and Horsham Lawn Bardell defeated Horsham Lawn O'Conner, 7-5 (85-64).
In round three, Haven and Central Park will clash, while Drung South and Horsham Lawn O'Conner face off.
Homers will continue their search for a win when they travel to face Horsham Lawn Bardell.
B Special saw Natimuk account for Haven, 9-3 (88-50) while Central Park had a clean sweep over Laharum, 12-0 (96-31), as did St Michael's also had a clean sweep over Horsham Lawn, 12-0 (96-26).
