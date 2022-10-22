Wimmera residents can put on their dancing shoes for the return of the Horsham Rockers' annual dance, and learn the basics of rock 'n roll dancing.
The Horsham Rockers will host an introductory dance classes on Thursday, October 27, followed by the highly-anticipated return of the annual dance on Friday, October 28.
Horsham Rockers vice president Damien Baker said the lessons would happen at the Horsham Table Tennis Club at 11 Harriet Street.
Read More:
"We will be running two lots of lessons during the day. We will be having two lessons which will happen from 2pm to 3pm in the afternoon," he said.
"We will have evening classes from 7.30-8.30pm, which will be followed by a light supper."
Mr Baker said the dance group got funding from Horsham Rural City Council to host the dance lessons.
The introductory dance lessons would coincide with the club's annual dance.
"We also have a well known rock 'n roll band called the Fender Benders which will be playing at the Town Hall," he said.
"People will be taught how to spin their partners and learn some classic moves from the '50s and '60s."
For more information about the event people can call 0435 859 192.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.