The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham triathlete Kelly Miller reflects on completing her second Ironman World Championships

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated October 20 2022 - 3:54am, first published October 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Miller competes during the Ironman World Championships on October 6, 2022 in Hawaii. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The World Ironman Championships in Hawaii are the pinnacle of the sport for any triathlete, and it's a mountain that Horsham's Kelly Miller has now climbed twice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.