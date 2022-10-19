The World Ironman Championships in Hawaii are the pinnacle of the sport for any triathlete, and it's a mountain that Horsham's Kelly Miller has now climbed twice.
Miller finished 19th in the 40-44 age group, 2nd among Australians in that division, among a field of 208.
The Wimmera triathlete finished the race in a time of 10:45:27, putting her in the top seven per cent of competitors.
Miller said she felt satisfied with the race she'd ran, her second time at the event after 2019.
"The race was brutal, just to have the scorching sun on your back for ten hours," Miller said.
"You've got the cross winds, and you've got the black rock that you're riding on out on the highway."
Scorching sun, combined with humidity reaching upwards of 80 per cent took a toll on participants.
But that's the point, Miller said.
"They call it the pinnacle of triathlon, getting to the world champs; all the elements on the island make it such a brutal, but fair race as well," Miller said.
"It's a pretty powerful sport, to be down at that finish line and seeing people of all ages giving their all, it was pretty emotional."
The story, and emotion, behind each athlete is different.
"There was Chris Nikic, the first person with down syndrome to finish the race, which was pretty incredible," Miller said.
"Lauren Parker was also there, one of the Australian Paralympians, she completed it."
"There are lots and lots of amazing stories to come out of the day, I feel pretty privileged and lucky to be a part of it."
Training for such a grueling event is a long, focussed process.
"After I qualified in Port Macquarie in May, I worked with my coach and he set me a plan to follow," Miller said.
"It's training every day, sometimes two to three times a day and the hours gradually build up, and then taper two weeks before the race."
Part of training involved use of the Simply Skin Body's sauna, to help acclimatise to the conditions.
"I was very appreciative of that, I was trying to train for a hot climate in our winter," Miller said.
However, nothing can prepare athletes for the real deal.
"We just had full sun, we didn't have any sort of relief and it's really hard to prepare for those conditions, and how your body is going to react," Miller said.
"The most difficult part was the run, you're just overheated and once you get your core temperature up, it's really difficult to get it back down again and cool yourself down.
"I had to break it down and just get to the next drinks station, and then the next, to get through the race.
"You're already dehydrated by the time you get to the next drinks station, but everyone had the exact same race."
Over 5,000 athletes, including 314 Australians, competed in the championships, across two days of racing.
"The atmosphere was amazing, there were 92 countries competing... the small town of Kona just came alive," Miller said.
"I arrived two weeks before the race and every day you'd see a few more people arrive, and then once all the signage and banners wet up, Kona just came to life with athletes and supporters and family; it was pretty incredible."
Miller was joined by a strong contingent of supporters to keep her going throughout the race.
"My husband, three kids and my mum travelled with me this year, which made it extra special, having them there," Miller said.
"In 2019 my mum travelled with me which was amazing, but I always said to the kids, if I ever qualify again, we'll try our best to all go. They loved the experience as well."
Despite the difficulty, the allure of the championships continue to lure athletes to the Pacific paradise year after year.
"It's beautiful, Sometimes I'd be on my bike and I'd look around at all the black lava rock and the mountains ahead," Miller said.
"It's a pretty surreal feeling... I've left the island feeling pretty passionate. I've got that drive again to go back and see how much better I can do."
But Miller noted she wouldn't have got there on her own, and said she was grateful for all the support she'd received, and the support of friends and family, as well as her coach.
"It hasn't been an easy road at all for anyone really," Miller said.
"With all that's gone on the past few years, it was extra special to travel again and then be able to there.
"That's often the hardest part, just getting to the starting line of a race."
Miller will begin working to qualify for the 2022 championships when she competes at Ironman Western Australia in Busselton on December 4.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
