Quality in a quiet, central setting

Upon entry, the quality of this home is evident and the floorplan is excellent. At the front of the home you will find the second living area adjacent to the main bedroom. Centrally placed is the light-filled open-plan kitchen, meals and family living area. Off this space is the large office that could easily be a fourth bedroom. Just off the dining area is a beautiful north-facing entertaining area, this leads on to the large rear yard with 6 x 9.1-metre shed with concrete floor and power. Additional to the double garage and shed, there is plenty of room for vehicle and trailer storage to the south of the home and the secure yard is perfect for both pets and children alike.