Horsham Rural City Band celebrated a special milestone last week with the band having its 150th birthday on Saturday.
Band members celebrated the special day with Horsham Rural City Pipe Band which, also had its 100th birthday on the same day.
Read More:
The two bands marched and played a special concert for Wimmera residents at May Park.
Horsham Rural City Band president Karl Carman said he was "tired" after the big milestone celebrations.
Mr Carman said the day was "great" with both bands celebrating the event with the Horsham community.
"It was a special day because our band was doing a world premiere of a song we had commissioned from composer Jared McCunnie," he said.
"A highlight from the day was having the bands marching together in the park. It was good having everyone playing together at once."
Mr Carman said Member for Lowan Emma Kealy also made a speech during the event.
"I've been in the band since 2014. Since then, it has changed a lot, we were originally a traditional brass band but now we have added woodwind instruments into the group," he said.
Mr Carman said the band had grown significantly with it currently having more than 30 members.
"When you have a product the community enjoys, they will support you," he said.
Mr Carman said the band was preparing to play in various concerts across the region for the Christmas season.
"We are thankful for all the bands that participated in the event and the committee for helping to organise the day," he said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.