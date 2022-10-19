Weir Park has been hit with overflowing water coming from the Wimmera River with 30 roads being closed since today.
Boat ramps and bike paths near the park were affected by the moderate flooding.
Wimmera Catchment Management Authority executive officer, David Brennan said it had taken about six days for enough water to be generated in the upper catchment for flooding to occur in Horsham.
Mr Brennan said the Wimmera River around Horsham and Dimboola, including Yarriambiack Creek, may have possible stormwater run-off issues if further rain occurred during the later part of the week.
"It certainly increases the chance of flooding because you have a large part of water trying to occupy such a small space," he said.
"The damage you may see might include road and footpath closures. But that is if we get more rain in the upper catchment."
In Horsham, the river is currently at 3.35 metres, which is above the moderate flood level of 3.10m and may peak around 3.45m.
Minor flooding has continued along the Wimmera River at Quantong Bridge, with further rain forecasted from Thursday.
The flooding may also cut access to the following Roads in the Quantong area Noradjuha Road, Struthers Avenue, Blocks Road and Hateley Road.
Mr Brennan said more flooding could occur but was unlikely to happen and people should check the Bureau of Meteorology's weather updates.
"Emergency services, council and other government agencies are all looking at the situation closely because there is a high risk still," he said.
"Locally we've seen examples of people choosing to ignore signage and direct warnings and continue to drive through floodwaters," she said.
Cr Gulline said it would only take 15cm of slow-flowing floodwater to move a small car.
"The risk is also below the surface and the damage that has been done to the road - you don't know what you're driving across," she said.
"The SES needs to spend time and resources helping those most at risk, not people driving into floodwater. It's not worth the risk. Just please turn around."
Horsham Rural City Council has distributed more than 12,000 sandbags.
Cr Gulline said the council had prepared to make sure that residents had enough sandbags to protect their properties.
"The coordinated sandbagging operation ensured that all residents that required sandbags had access to them well ahead of time," she said.
Cr Gulline said rain over the coming days would add further damage to roads.
Areas that may be affected include Hamilton Street through to the Horsham Botanic Gardens, Horsham Riverside Caravan Park and the Horsham Showgrounds.
Cr Gulline said the catchment was already soaked, future rain events may lead to further flooding in coming weeks.
"With rain expected, there will likely be more closures. Our works teams are up early checking roads and they are working late," she said.
"Not only are they out closing roads, but they are vigilantly re-opening roads. Unfortunately, there will be plenty of work ahead of road crews as they repair the damage over summer."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
