My thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by the floods.
Nine out of 12 of my Shires in Mallee are impacted and given the weather forecast we are not at the end of this threat yet.
It is devastating to see the destruction right around the affected areas.
I have spoken with all Local Government Areas in my Electorate who are at risk to highlight the Federal assistance available for their residents and encourage all those affected to visit my website - www.annewebster.com.au - for more information on what they can apply for.
I have visited flood-hit towns in Mallee last week, offering support to residents, small businesses, emergency service agencies and the Shires.
I have heard from residents in Charlton still traumatised by the 2011 floods, I have seen the concern on the faces of people in Kerang, Koondrook and Wycheproof, I saw the cleanup underway after the first wave of floods passed in Carisbrook, Maryborough, Avoca and Bridgewater.
What was abundantly clear to me in this unfolding tragedy is how vital local knowledge is in situations like this, and how strong and resourceful Mallee people can be.
People like John McConville in Donald, or "Mr Donald", who coordinated a small works team to erect a levy that saved the town.
This kind of ingenuity is the epitome of Mallee - resourceful, proactive, collaborative and supportive.
I met with the members of the Newbridge Recreation Reserve Committee of Management.
Three members, Colleen Young, Sue Horsley and Kaye Graham, showed me the damage at their state-of-the-art facility and I was inspired by their strength and optimism in the face of the destruction.
They are just going to get on with the job at hand and rebuild.
This is resilience on steroids.
Nobody aims to be resilient, it is a by-product of having to push on regardless.
These are only some of the stories from my travels last week.
As we deal with the potential for more flooding I implore residents to keep an eye on the Vic Emergency website, heed the warnings and keep themselves and their family safe.
We will get through this.
