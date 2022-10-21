The Wimmera Mail-Times

Comment: Flood emergency brings Mallee together

By Dr Anne Webster
October 21 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster visited flood-hit towns in Mallee last week. Picture supplied

My thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by the floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.