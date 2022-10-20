The best of Bali: 6 things to do and see

From Bali accommodation villas overlooking the ocean to jungle trekking and waterfall rappelling, there's no shortage of things to do. Picture supplied

Bali is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and it's easy to see why. The island offers a perfect mix of relaxation and adventure, with something to suit every taste. From Bali accommodation villas overlooking the ocean to jungle trekking and waterfall rappelling, there's no shortage of things to do.

And of course, no visit to Bali would be complete without spending some time on one of the island's many stunning beaches. Whether you're looking for a relaxing getaway or an action-packed vacation, Bali has it all.

From diving and snorkelling in crystal-clear waters to hiking in the lush jungle, there is no shortage of activities to keep visitors entertained. Here are six of the best things to do and see in Bali:

1. Visit the Uluwatu Temple

The Uluwatu Temple is one of the most important Hindu temples in Bali. Perched on a cliff edge overlooking the Indian Ocean, the temple offers stunning views of the surrounding coastline. The temple is also home to a colony of monkeys, which are said to guard the temple against evil spirits.

Visitors to the temple should be aware of these monkeys and refrain from feeding or teasing them. In addition, visitors should dress respectfully and avoid wearing shorts or tank tops. The Uluwatu Temple is an incredible place to experience Balinese culture and history, and should not be missed on a trip to Bali.

2. Watch a traditional Balinese dance performance

Traditional Balinese dances are an important part of the island's culture. They are often used to tell stories or teach lessons about religion and morality. Many of the dances are performed at temple festivals or other public events.



Watching a traditional dance performance is a great way to learn about Balinese culture.

The dancers wear colourful costumes and use a variety of props, such as masks and fans. They often tell stories or teach lessons about religion and morality through their movements.



The performances are usually accompanied by gamelan music, which is an important part of Balinese culture. Seeing a traditional dance performance is a great way to get a glimpse into the island's rich culture.

3. Go surfing or snorkelling

Bali is a popular destination for surfers and snorkelers alike. The waves make it a great place to surf, and the coral reefs are perfect for snorkelling. There are many different beaches to choose from, so you can find the perfect one for you.

If you're not a surfer, you can still enjoy the underwater world by snorkelling in one of Bali's many coral reefs. There are plenty of fish to see, and you might even spot a turtle or two. So whether you're a surfer or a snorkeler, Bali is the perfect place for you.

4. Explore the rice terraces

The rice terraces of Bali are a truly unique sight. Carved into the hillside, they appear to flow down the slopes like a series of green waves. The terraces are actually man-made, and their construction is a complex and labour-intensive process.

First, the land must be cleared and levelled. Next, long trenches are dug and filled with stones, which help to support the walls of the terrace. Finally, the soil is added and compacted to create a firm foundation for the rice plants.

The rice terraces are an essential part of Balinese agriculture. They provide a level surface that allows water to be evenly distributed to the crops. The stone walls also help to trap moisture in the soil, which is essential during dry periods. As a result, the rice terraces play an important role in ensuring that agricultural production can meet the needs of the island's inhabitants.

Visitors to the rice terraces can explore the villages that have been built into the slopes. These villages are home to some of Bali's most traditional communities, and they provide a fascinating glimpse into Balinese culture and way of life.

Visitors can also enjoy stunning views of the surrounding countryside from any one of the many lookout points that dot the landscape. With its unique cultural and natural beauty, exploring the rice terraces is an unforgettable experience.

5. Take a hike in the jungle

Bali's jungle is a great place for those who want to explore and hike. The jungle offers many opportunities for adventure, including hiking and exploring. Be sure to bring your mosquito repellent, as there are many mosquitoes in the jungle.

Mosquitoes can carry diseases, so it is important to be protected against them. When exploring the jungle, be sure to stay on the trails and not touch any plants or animals that you do not know.



There are also many snakes in the jungle, so be sure to watch where you step. If you are careful and take precautions, jungle hiking can be a great experience.

6. Shop til' you drop

No trip to Bali would be complete without some shopping! The island is home to a wide variety of shopping options, from traditional markets selling handicrafts to upscale boutiques. Whatever you're looking for, you're sure to find it on the island.

The best place to start your shopping spree is at one of Bali's many markets. These markets are full of stalls selling a variety of items, including clothes, jewellery, and souvenirs. haggling is expected, so make sure to bargain.

For a more unique shopping experience, visit one of Bali's art galleries or antique shops. Here, you'll find one-of-a-kind pieces that you won't find anywhere else in the world.

If you're looking for designer brands and luxury items, Bali has plenty of options for you as well. In addition to high-end malls, the island is home to numerous chic boutiques.



Many of these boutiques are located in Seminyak, Bali's most fashionable district. So whether you're looking for a bargain or a luxurious splurge, make sure to add some shopping to your itinerary on your next trip to Bali.

Bali is one of those places that not only have it all but is the perfect holiday for all kinds of people. From shopping to hiking, surfing or snorkelling, it's the trip of a lifetime waiting to happen.

