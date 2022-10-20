Top Drop: A Guide To White Wine And Their Ultimate Pairings

Whether you're looking for a casual sipper or a sophisticated addition to your next meal, white wine is an excellent option. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

White wine is a popular choice for many occasions because it is versatile and easy to drink. It can be served with a variety of foods, and it is often a good choice for people who are new to wine drinking.



White wine is typically made from lighter-colored grapes, and it often has a lower alcohol content than red wine.

As a result, white wine is often considered to be a more refreshing and easy-drinking option. In addition, white wine tends to be less expensive than red wine, making it a good choice for budget-minded drinkers.



Whether you're looking for a casual sipper or a sophisticated addition to your next meal, white wine is an excellent option.

While red wine gets all the attention, white wine is a versatile beverage that can be enjoyed in a variety of settings. Whether you're hosting a formal dinner party or simply relaxing at home, there's a white wine that will perfectly suit your needs.



And when it comes to food pairings, white wine is just as versatile as red. Here are a few of our favourite white wines and their perfect match-ups:

Cabernet Sauvignon

Before delving into the white wines, this list will begin with a classic red wine grape - the iconic Cabernet Sauvignon. A glass of Cabernet Sauvignon is the perfect way to round out a meal. But what does this robust red wine pair well with?



There are a few classic combinations that are sure to please any palate. For starters, Cabernet Sauvignon pairs beautifully with steak.

The rich flavour of the wine complements the bold taste of the meat, making for a truly indulgent experience. Another classic pairing is Cabernet Sauvignon and dark chocolate. The rich flavours of both the wine and the chocolate are irresistibly decadent when enjoyed together.

For a lighter option, try pairing Cabernet Sauvignon with roasted vegetables. The natural sweetness of the vegetables is enhanced by the bold flavour of the wine, creating a delicious contrast.

Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc is a dry white wine that originates from the Bordeaux region of France. The wine is made from the Sauvignon Blanc grape, which is known for its high acidity. Sauvignon Blanc has a light, crisp flavour with notes of citrus and green apple.



The wine is typically very refreshing, making it a great choice for warm weather drinking.

Sauvignon Blanc pairs well with salads and seafood, as the acidity of the wine helps to cut through the richness of these dishes.



The wine is also a good match for goat cheese and other fresh cheeses. When choosing a Sauvignon Blanc, look for a bottle from a cool climate region, such as New Zealand or Chile.

These wines will have bright acidity and zesty citrus flavours. Avoid wines from hot climates, as they tend to be flabby and lack flavour.



Whether you're serving seafood or salads, Sauvignon Blanc is a great choice to keep your guests refreshed and satisfied.

Chardonnay

Chardonnay is a white wine that originated in the Burgundy region of France. It is now grown in many other parts of the world, including Australia, Chile, and the United States.



Chardonnay typically has a medium body and a fairly high acidity. This makes it a good choice for pairing with food, as it can hold its own against richer flavours.

Chicken, pork, and other white meats are all good choices to pair with Chardonnay. The wine can also be enjoyed on its own or with lighter appetisers such as cheese or fruit.



When shopping for Chardonnay, look for bottles that are labelled "unwooded" or "unfiltered" if you want a wine with more natural flavours. Otherwise, Chardonnay is a versatile wine that is sure to please any palate.

Riesling

Riesling is a type of white wine that is known for its sweetness. It is made from the Riesling grape, which is native to Germany. Riesling wines can range in sweetness, from dry to sweet.



The dry varieties are typically light and refreshing, while the sweet varieties are heavier and more syrupy.

Riesling wines are often paired with fruit or dessert. The sweetness of the wine helps to balance out the acidity of the fruit, making for a delicious and refreshing combination.



Riesling is an incredibly versatile wine, and it can be enjoyed on its own or with a variety of foods. Whether you're looking for a light summertime sipper or a rich and decadent dessert wine, Riesling is sure to please.

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio is a versatile white wine that pairs well with a variety of dishes. Originally from Italy, this crisp, dry wine has become one of the most popular types of white wine in recent years.



When choosing a Pinot Grigio, look for a wine with moderate acidity and floral aromas.

Pinot Grigio pairs well with pasta dishes, fish, and chicken. For a classic Italian pairing, try Pinot Grigio with spaghetti carbonara or pesto sauce. The acidity of the wine helps to cut through the richness of the dish.



If you're looking for a lighter option, try Pinot Grigio with grilled fish or lemon chicken. The delicate flavours of the wine won't overwhelm the lightness of the dish.

Moscato

Moscato is a type of wine that originates from the Piedmont region of Italy. It is made from the Muscat grape, which is known for its distinctly sweet flavour. Moscato wines are typically lower in alcohol than other types of wine, and they often have a slightly fizzy quality.



This makes them a refreshing choice for warm weather days or as an after-dinner drink.

Moscato wines are also fairly versatile, and they can be paired with a variety of foods.



For example, they can be enjoyed with fruits and cheeses or even dessert. Whether you are entertaining guests or simply enjoying a quiet evening at home, Moscato is a great wine to have on hand.