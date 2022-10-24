Hatcher Medallist Georgia Hiscock has joined Rupanyup as A Grade netball coach for the 2023 Horsham District Football Netball League season.
The star Demon said she was hoping to bring a positive energy to the Panthers in 2023, after the Panthers struggled in recent seasons.
"I'm hoping to bring a new energy and a new outlook to the netball division, and perhaps emulate the successful culture and pathway that the footy program (at Rup) have created," Hiscock said.
"I think that's my job to bring back a new culture and outlook, to follow what the footy have paved."
A product of Horsham's evergreen junior program, Hiscock knows how a successful team operates.
Alongside winning the 2016 WNA A Grade premiership, Hiscock has also appeared at the pointy end of the season with the Demons in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019.
Hiscock said she hadn't expected to leave the Demons, but an opportunity came knocking.
"I was approached by Rup; I was always set that I was going to stay at Horsham," Hiscock said.
"They presented an opportunity to coach, which is a role I've always wanted to take on."
The move comes after the 22-year-old's ninth season at the Demons, and the club will always have a place in Hiscock's heart.
"It was a hard decision, there were a lot of sleepless nights," Hiscock said.
"(Horsham) will always be my home club, I can always come back."
While Rupanyup will be Hiscock's first head coach role, it is a natural step in Hiscock's leadership journey.
"I've had other leadership roles like assistant coach last year, and I've captained A Grade before," Hiscock said.
"It's really exciting for me to take that next step and take on that extra responsibility.
"I'm really looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead."
Hiscock said her ability to work with players on both an individual and team level would help her get the best out of her side in 2023.
"I'm extremely approachable, that's probably my best asset," Hiscock said.
"I'm a good listener to everyone; very understanding of all the players, their abilities and how to manage a team to bring their strengths out."
The Panthers will have a focus on improvement and nurturing up and coming talent in 2023, after lean years in 2021 and 2022.
"The goal is to get the netball off and running, and emulate that success that the football division have created," Hiscock said.
"We're not out there to win every single game, but to bleed some of the locals and juniors through, and perhaps bring some others out with me.
"Just to help create a new outlook, and bring some positivity back to the senior netball ranks at Rup."
After spending her career in the WFNL, Hiscock said she was excited about jumping into the HDFNL.
"I watched Laharum and Edenhope-Apsley go head to head a couple of times; they're definitely two very strong teams.
"It'll be exciting to come across the likes of Edenhope and Laharum and see how we match up there.
"The quality was very good, they obviously have some very skilled netballers Ema Iredell and Sacha McDonald."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
