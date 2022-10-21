The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Rural City Council: flood risk remains

October 21 2022 - 6:00am
The Wimmera River at Horsham is currently sitting at 3.13 metres. Picture supplied

With impacts from last week's severe weather heavy rainfall event still being felt across the state, a flood risk remains for the Wimmera River. Moderate flooding is easing at Horsham today.

