With impacts from last week's severe weather heavy rainfall event still being felt across the state, a flood risk remains for the Wimmera River. Moderate flooding is easing at Horsham today.
The Wimmera River at Horsham is currently sitting at 3.13 metres, currently above the moderate flood level 3.10m and falling.
With further rainfall forecast from Friday, there are concerns of renewed river level rises and the potential for stormwater flooding.
Emergency services along with the Bureau of Meteorology are monitoring the situation closely, with warnings issued as necessary.
Since the beginning of this Heavy Rainfall weather event, Wednesday 12/10, VICSES has received almost 8,000 Requests for Assistance, including more than 700 flood rescues across the sate.
With Emergency Warnings still current for key areas such as Kerang, Echuca, Barmah, Bunbartha, Shepparton and Rochester.
Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) crews across the state remain ready to respond and mobilise in an effort to support communities most affected as required.
At this time it is vital communities, especially those in at risk locations, keep themselves up to date with the latest emergency warnings and advice messaging, including evacuation messaging issued on VicEmergency website, App or hotline 1800 226 226.
As we approach a high-risk season ahead with flood potential increased, it's vital that Victorians understand the life-threatening risks associated with floodwater.
Emergency services across Victoria are now beginning the difficult task of working through impact assessments across hardest hit locations, with more than 600 impact assessments made so far. As most of these locations are still being impacted by floodwater, extent of damage will be known in the coming days.
There are several inundated roads across the region, metro Melbourne and in regional Victoria. If you plan to travel over the next few days, ensure you plan your route. Visit the VicTraffic website for the latest on road closures - www.traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au/.
There may also be changes to public transport schedules, ensure you visit the Public Transport Victoria website for disruption information: www.ptv.vic.gov.au/.
