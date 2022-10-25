Wimmera River Challenge reinvigorated for 2022

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health and wellbeing service Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative will trial an entirely new format for the Wimmera River Challenge this year.
An on-Country Canoe race, modelled off the world's most famous waterless regatta in Alice Springs, will be the centrepiece of this year's Challenge on November 4 and 5.
General Manager Johnny Gorton said the waterless canoe race would be a unique first for the Co-operative- led event and that he hoped it would help bring our community together and reconnect.
"The unpredictable nature of the Wimmera River this year has influenced our decision to move away from the traditional water-based canoe and kayak challenge to a land-based challenge," he said.
"This year we will be building our own unique land canoes out of pipe and materials, modelled off what you would see in Alice Springs at the Henley-On-Todd Dry River Boat Regatta.
"Teams will race in bottomless 'kayaks' across our designated course at the Riverside Caravan Park along the banks of the Wimmera River in Dimboola."
On Friday, November 4, Community Services from across the region are invited to join at Riverside Caravan Park in Dimboola to participate in our Wimmera River 'Corporate' Challenge.
The day will commence with a Welcome to Country at 10am, followed by a group walk of the area and community lunch.
Following the lunch, everyone will be invited to be part of our annual corporate challenge, featuring the land-boat race and partake in the fun and games.
All Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members and their families are then welcome to camp at Dimboola Caravan Park on Friday and Saturday nights and will include a range of activities (both cultural & non-cultural) for all ages.
Mr Gorton said the Wimmera River Challenge would create an opportunity for services and organisations to network within the community and help to break down barriers and improve relationships.
"The challenge started as a way to foster closer ties between Victoria Police and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, but has since expanded to include several other organisations," he said.
The Saturday formal activities will begin with an 8am breakfast, followed by another land race and other activities for families, concluding with a lunch at the camping grounds.
A new feature of the event this year will be a fishing challenge hosted by Goolum's local Men's Group.
Local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community and their families can then enjoy another night of camping and games.
People wanting more information can contact Goolum's Project and Events Co-ordinator Kym Bateson at kym.bateson@goolumgoolum.org.au or 53816333.
