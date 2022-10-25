The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera River Challenge reinvigorated for 2022

Updated November 1 2022 - 5:17am, first published October 25 2022 - 4:00am
Contestants, including Kira Marks-Lovett (left), Kym Bateson, Tyson King and Brittany Healey, will leave the paddles at home this year in exchange for a unique land canoe race for this years Wimmera River Challenge. Picture supplied

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health and wellbeing service Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative will trial an entirely new format for the Wimmera River Challenge this year.

