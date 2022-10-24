West Wimmera Shire Council has named Chetwynd's Slobodanka Petrovic as the 2022 Senior Citizen of the Year.
She was presented the award at West Wimmera Shire's Seniors Concert at Edenhope on Thursday, October 20.
Mrs Petrovic volunteers at the Harrow Bush Nursing Centre, and for more than 18 years, she has cooked 'Sloba's Meal' for the social support group each month.
She was the instigator of Harrow Long Lunches in 2018 and 2019.
She provides governance to the Harrow Neighbourhood House Committee, volunteers at Harrow's Calico and Candles and is a member of Chetwynd CFA.
Recently, Mrs Petrovic started voluntarily teaching cooking at St Malachy's School in Edenhope.
The Senior Citizen of the Year award recognises shire residents aged 60 years or more who have made a difference to community wellbeing, have a positive attitude towards ageing, continue to be active in their community, and encourage others to do the same.
Mayor Bruce Meyer presented Mrs Petrovic with the award on Thursday.
Cr Meyer said Mrs Petrovic was a deserving winner who had made an outstanding contribution to the Chetwynd and Harrow communities.
"She is considered a very important figure in the community, and she is someone who is always willing to lend a hand," he said.
