An exhausting week

Time to breathe again after another huge week.
Bun-bun-the-middle-one's last week of school nearly killed me and then the Chaplaincy Committee held a Book Fair which really tried to finish me off.
I'm just not up to driving around in the middle of the night anymore, but I'm determined to pick-up my daughters from their late night/early morning parties.
This means going to bed with my mobile phone on my heart and waiting for their calls.
I then dart up, make sure I have my distance glasses, back the car out and start carefully winding my way around the dark country roads I don't know well enough to navigate at speed, in the middle of the night, particularly in a sleep deprived haze.
Getting into bed again on arriving home generally finds me tossing and turning in anger after a stilted conversation with a tired grumpy teenager on the way home.
It leaves me feeling disappointed at myself for my repeated mistake of asking too many questions about how the party was, and expecting a teenager to appreciate how difficult it is for her 53 year old mother to climb out of bed at midnight to peer over the steering wheel and traverse unknown streets and roads in her pyjamas.
Of course, a midweek Year 12 break-up party just adds a whole new level of difficulty.
Not only did I climb back into bed at 1am, but I knew I had the alarm set for 5am so I could be at my workplace - my daughter's school - at 6am to help serve an egg and bacon burger breakfast to the exhausted teenagers who had been out partying through the night.
At 5am I was thinking that the whole situation seemed a little unfair.
By 1pm I couldn't hold a sensible conversation and had to take myself home to bed.
The next day, 60 incredible teenagers helped me set-up the October Chaplaincy Book Fair - our biggest fundraiser for the role of Horsham College Chaplain, which I now fill.
These teenagers clearly hadn't been to an all-night party - they were full of energy and spirit and did an amazing job, setting up the thousands of second hand books, in a record-breaking time!
Working with them is always an honour.
