Further rainfall is forecast from Friday. A flood watch is current, advising of the potential for renewed river rises and possible stormwater flooding.
Wimmera River- Glenorchy to Dimboola
Minor flooding is no longer occurring along the Wimmera River Glenorchy to Horsham. The Wimmera River at Horsham (Walmer) is likely to remain below the minor flood level overnight Friday into Saturday.
Minor flooding is continuing along the Wimmera River at Quantong Bridge. River levels along the Wimmera River at Upstream (U/S) Dimboola are expected to remain below the minor flood level.
Wimmera River- Dimboola to Jeparit
Floodwater is travelling slowly downstream to Jeparit. Properties between Antwerp and Jeparit may experience property inundation. Low-lying areas next to the river, minor roads and low-level bridges may be submerged. Urban inundation may affect some backyards and public bicycle and pedestrian paths.
Yarriambiack Creek- Warracknabeal
Floodwater in the Yarriambiack Creek is travelling slowly downstream from the Wimmera River to Warracknabeal. The peak is likely to take days to reach Warracknabeal.
Flooding may impact the Warracknabeal Fauna Park at Apex Park (Craig Ave) and Warracknabeal Caravan Park and may cut access to roads along Yarriambiack Creek in and surrounding Warracknabeal, these include: Jeparit-Warracknabeal Road, Cemetery Road and Dumbuoy Road.
Dunmunkle Creek- Rupanyup
Water levels are continuing to fall at Rupanyup. Low lying areas and roads may still be impacted by floodwater.
Stay informed - monitor your local conditions and remain alert.
