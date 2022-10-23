Wimmera Kart Racing Club has started to clean up debris after heavy rain and flooding hit the region last week.
President Remo Luciani said early this year the club got more than $100,000 in state government funding to enhance its track.
Read More:
Mr Luciani said the grant allowed the club to extend the racecourse and improve conditions for riders.
"The club also undertook a second refurbishment for our old track. The work we have done using the state government's money hasn't been affected by the floods," he said.
"The second part of work which the club has undertaken on its own has been impacted. The defects won't show immediately, but only when the water evaporates from underneath the track."
Mr Luciani said the club was still planning on how to deal with the damages and was considering applying for more government funding.
"If we are eligible for any grants we would certainly put our hands up to get the funding. If we got the funding it would be used to re-surface the main track," he said.
Mr Luciani said the club was dealing with more than $100,000 in damages and it would possibly take up to a month to fix.
"We need to do a big clean up but apart from that there haven't been any reports of structural damage," he said.
Mr Luciani said the club had canceled its event on October 29 because of the condition of the track.
"The track has swept up ok, but we have seen some water that has come through the bitumen," he said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.