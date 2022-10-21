The forecast for some reasonable weather over the weekend assisted in getting a great roll up of 50 odd shooters gather to compete.
Clubs represented included International [Adelaide], Melbourne, Mornington, Mt Gambier, Southern, Darwin, Hopetoun, Central Wimmera [Horsham], Noorat, Patchewollock, Wilkawatt , Warracknabeal and Bordertown.
No possibles but three shooters only one point down, Ash Hawker, Brian Peter and Lisa Hawker on 89/90.
Overall and AA: Ash Hawker 104/105, Bryan Peter 91/93
A: Lisa Hawker 101/105, George Karageorgis 109/114
B: Michael Rudd 84/90, Anna Evgeniou 89/96
C: Neil Paton 86/90, John McIntyre 83/90
Only one possible, Jamie Dunn and six shooters one target down, Rick Zupanic, Don Pratt, Mark Newcombe, Wayne Hawker, Robert Jorgensen and Ash Hawker.
Overall and AA: Jamie Dunn 30/30, Wayne Hawker 53/54.
A: Robert Jorgensen 35/36, Rick Zupanic 34/36
B: Anna Evgeniou 28/30, Peter Winser, Michael Sutton, Gary Pike 25/30
C: Neil Paton 28/30, Nicola Harradine 27/30
Fourteen possibles achieved so quite a shoot off and not decided until near too dark to shoot !! Hamish Keatley, Kane Hawker, Grant Carter, Steve Chambers, Don Pratt, Ollie Zielezna, Jamie Dunn, Neil Paton, Lisa Hawker, Greg Pridmore, Bill Jorgensen, Mitch Iles, Ash Hawker and Aaron Zupanic all 40/40.
Overall and AA: Ash Hawker 160/160, Kane Hawker 159/160
A: Grant Carter 92/93, Greg Pridmore 70/71
B: Michael Sutton 50/51, Rodney Gilcrist 49/51
C: Neil Paton 56/57, Brian Case 39/40
Overall and AA: Mark Newcoombe 150/150, Ash Bolwell 149/150
A: Wayne Sanders 146/150, Hamish Keatley 143/150
B: Gary Pike 142/150, Rodney Gilcrist 164/177
C: Neil Paton 145/150, Brian Case 132/150
Six possibles, Don Pratt, Rodney Gilcrist, Jamie Dunn, Wayne Hawker, Mitch Iles and Aaron Zupanic
Overall AA: Mitch Iles 78/78, Wayne Hawker 77/78
A: Allan Jones 74/75, Lisa Hawker 74/75
B: Rodney Gilcrist 50/51, Peter Winser 49/50
C: Doug Harris 48/50, Neil Paton 46/50
Overall High Gun: Ash Hawker 355/360 Sponsor; Keith and Districts Community Branch, Bendigo Bank
Graded High Guns: Sponsor; J and A Shooting, Horsham
AA: Don Pratt 354/360
A: Grant Carter 342/360
B: Anna Evgeniou 327/360
C: Neil Paton 345/360
Ladies: Lisa Hawker 328/360
Junior: Ollie Zielezna 332/360
Veterans: Don Beelitz and Steve Chambers 336/360
Many thanks to our sponsors, everyone who assisted in the running of the shoot and the ladies who did a grand job with the catering!
