The harness racing spotlight is set to shine on Horsham Monday afternoon with a nine-event card of action, commencing at 12.17pm and concluding at 5.03pm.
Western district stables are well represented as per usual - Heywood trainer Rebecca East will gear up ten starters, Ecklin South horseman Matty Craven has five runners engaged as does Hamilton's Barker camp.
The "border-hoppers" had a great day out at Horsham's September meeting and will be looking for similar success on Monday with runners from the Clarke, Fennell, Finnis, Von Due and Rundle teams.
Feature of the day, the $9000 Alabar Horsham 3YO Classic has drawn together a number of smart performers headed by the Matty Craven trained and Steve Blacker owned colt, Flash Jimmy, hasn't been seen since May when unplaced in $125,000 APG Gold Bullion Final at Melton.
"Jimmy" matched it with some of the best youngsters going 'round in his 2yo season and if back to his best is most certainly the one to beat
Horsham owner/trainer Aaron Dunn saddles up his filly Mykorona first up from a spell in Monday's Classic without the benefit of an official trial. Nonetheless, as the winner of four from fifteen and placegetter in Vicbred and Gold Chalice company, Mykorona looks the obvious danger to her former stablemate, Flash Jimmy.
The lightly raced Merv & Meg Butterworth owned/bred gelding Jet Rock resumed from a lengthy break when placed at Stawell in early October and improved on that with a victory in very slick time at Swan Hill last Sunday night for trainer/driver Kerryn Manning.
Query runner in the Alabar Classic is the Emma Stewart trained gelding My Ultimate Levi which led from go to whoa in the recent $25,000 Northern Region Championship Final at Ouyen. Drawn awkwardly on the inside of the second line here, driver Alan McDonough will have to weave some magic on the Horsham circuit to manufacture a victory.
It's free entry through West Side on Monday and while the weather is likely to be wet, racegoers are always comfortable in Horsham's Trackview Lounge and grandstand. West Side Bistro lunch 11.30 Cafe 10am to 8pm.
If you can't "get ya backside trackside" on Monday, follow all the action live and free on your device at Trots Vision. Our readers can access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au.
Mavericks Jet Solahart 3YO Maiden Pace
Jazspur Gary & Tracey Hull Laser Electrical Trotters H'cp
They're off @ Swan Hill (N) Friday 28th (3SH Pacing Cup); Maryborough (D) Sunday 30th (Redwood & Derby); Mt Gambier (T) Sunday December 6th; Hamilton (D) Friday 8th.
Best bet: R2 No.3 Nairn Bay $4 each way
Value bet: R5 No.2 Rocking Tiff $3 each way
Flexi bet: Quinella R8 No.3 with Nos. 5,8,9,10 spend $6
