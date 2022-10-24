The Wimmera Mail-Times

The Bureau of Meteorology cancels severe weather warning Wimmera, Grampians

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:04am, first published 12:00am
The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled its Severe Weather Warning for Mallee and Wimmera districts down to the Grampians.

Update, Monday, 11.00am: The Severe Weather Warning for Mallee, Horsham and surrounds has been cancelled.

