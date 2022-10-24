Update, Monday, 11.00am: The Severe Weather Warning for Mallee, Horsham and surrounds has been cancelled.
MONDAY, 8.30am: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Weather Warning for Mallee and Wimmera districts down to the Grampians.
Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is possible about the Wimmera down to the Grampians, extending to remaining parts of the warning area tonight, including the Otways.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 50 mm are possible, locally reaching up to 80 mm with thunderstorms; 24-hourly rainfall totals between 40 to 60 mm are possible, locally up to 100 mm with thunderstorms.
Heavy rainfall is expected to increase overnight tonight as the low develops before slowly easing from the west during Monday.
Some areas are already saturated or currently flooding due to recent rainfall which may lead to further flooding in those areas.
Stay informed and be aware of potential hazards caused by the severe weather.
What you should do:
If you are driving:
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency. For severe weather related emergency assistance from the SES, phone 132 500.
Impacts in your area:
The potential impacts of severe weather in your area include:
The next update is expected by 24/10/2022 12:00 pm or as the situation changes.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
