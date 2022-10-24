A firefighting leader has warned Wimmera residents to make sure their bushfire plans are ready for the upcoming fire season.
Country Fire Authority Assistant, chief fire officer, Mark Gunning said people should still be vigilant despite heavy rain hitting the region.
Mr Gunning said the service was "always" looking for new volunteers to join its ranks.
"If you have an interest in joining the CFA, you can through its website, or go to your local brigade to express an interest," he said.
"We are in preparation mode currently for fire season, there are a lot of areas with high levels of vegetation growth.
"People should have a solid plan for the fire season, normally during this time of the year we are saying to make sure you clear bark and leaves."
Mr Gunning said there would be a substantial amount of dried grass this year which would cause fire risks.
"Another issue our crews may face is when the water levels start to return to normal is dealing with road damage in different parts of the region," he said.
Emergency service leaders will also host an online session on November 10 to talk about flood warnings, bushfires and other natural disasters.
CFA acting deputy chief officer, Adrian Gutsche said the briefing was a great opportunity to meet with emergency services.
"The community has an important role in being ready for the season ahead by preparing their properties, being aware of conditions in their area and heeding the warnings and advice," he said.
"People also need to ensure they check in on vulnerable neighbours when required."
Emergency Management Victoria commissioner, Andrew Crisp said the multi-agency briefings were an important part of preparedness activities.
"As a sector, we're continuing our preparedness into the higher-risk weather season, not only for the risk of fires but also for floods and storms. It's important that Victorians continue their preparations too," he said.
"Good information will always lead to good decisions. It's important to know where you can get emergency information, including the VicEmergency app, VicEmergency Facebook and Twitter."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
