The resident's priorities for the state election are appearing as both major parties start to make election commitments and minor and independent candidates make their policies clear.
But for Wimmera residents two main issues have emerged from The Wimmera Mail-Times' election survey: health and roads.
The Wimmera Mail-Times asked respondents to rank a number of topics as very important, important, somewhat important and not important.
Health claimed the equal top spot among residents with, 82.8 per cent raking the issue as very important, alongside the state of our rural roads.
When asked if our public hospitals receive enough funding 91 per cent said no, while 93 per cent said there should be more incentives to recruit and keep health professionals in the community.
Roads is a shared responsibility between state and local governments.
Despite the ownership distinction, leaders from the regional shires around the Wimmera say without state government support, keeping up with road damage would be an almost impossible task.
When asked if the roads were in good condition 97 per cent of Wimmera respondents said no.
Another high ranking issue for Wimmera readers was integrity in the government - 67 per cent of readers rated the issue very important.
Ninety-three per cent said more powers are needed to stop corruption in government and ensure proper transparency.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.