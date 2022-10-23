PEOPLE were generally younger, more than half were male and pneumonia was significantly present in COVID-19 deaths, the latest data shows.
The virus was the 34th leading cause of deaths across the nation last year, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics' annual death snapshot.
This was largely driven by the dangerous Delta wave, which arrived mid-last year and took hold until Omicron surged past in the holiday period.
There were 1122 COVID-19 deaths registered in Australia last year.
By the first of September this year, lives lost to COVID-19 had surged to 11,441 since the pandemic began.
Confirmed COVID-19 deaths hit peaks in January (1610 deaths) and February (1007) this year with another surge in July (1265).
Health officials have maintained the number can be hard to determine, depending on what other health factors and illness must be considered.
ABS mortality statistics director Lauren Moran said people who died with COVID-19 last year had a higher tendency for pre-existing chronic heart issues compared to the first year of the pandemic when the most common pre-existing condition in COVID-19 deaths was dementia.
Deakin University epidemiology lead Catherine Bennett said there was still a lot to learn about other COVID-19 impacts such as long-COVID and the relatively newly coined medium-COVID, in which some people have elevated risks and inflammations for two to three months after their initial infection.
"You've got a risk everyday," Professor Bennett said. "In the background, the exposure risk is still high."
Professor Bennett said vaccination remained vital protection against the virus, including warding against long and medium-COVID and hospitalisation.
Australia's first Omircon-specific vaccine came into play last week as a booster jab.
Meanwhile, other respiratory-related deaths remained low last year but alcohol induced deaths were up 5.8 per cent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.