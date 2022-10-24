What a year to be a lettuce

Strange things are happening.
Paul Keating is siding with the NSW Liberal Premier on his plan to replace stamp duty with optional land tax, a policy opposed by the state Labor opposition leader.
The Greens admit a serious error of judgment in the Lidia Thorpe-former bikie boss scandal.
Boris Johnson is eyeing a comeback, and I'm thinking of investing in lettuce futures after my super balance went backwards last financial year.
It's not just because a lettuce famously outlasted Liz Truss after she dropped her crazy mini-budget. Shortly after Truss pulled the pin on her 45-day prime ministerial career Aldi UK tweeted: "What a great day to be a lettuce".
Here in Australia, you could say what a great year to be one.
On Friday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers predicted flooding in eastern Australia would lift food and vegetables prices by 8 per cent over the next two quarters.
That's a healthy return on investment, not as stunning as the 300 per cent the humble iceberg yielded earlier in the year but better than property and shares right now. The temptation to turn over a new leaf in the investment portfolio is real.
But, first, I'll have to get through this week. It's going to be a big one.
Labor's first budget will be handed down tomorrow night, to the inevitable howls from the left and the right. Charting a course down the middle which doesn't add to inflation will be tricky and it won't please everyone.
The Greens will face something they've not experienced before because they've been too insignificant in the parliament to really matter: scrutiny. It will be intense and for good reason. What did Adam Bandt know or not know about the undeclared relationship between Senator Thorpe and former Rebels boss Dean Martin? If he didn't know, why not? If things get knotty for Bandt, eyes will likely turn towards NSW senator David Shoebridge as a replacement leader.
And by Friday, we should know which lettuce - sorry, leader - is going to replace Liz Truss as the UK's next prime minister. Will it be Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt or BoJo? While the latter might seem a longshot, remember that stranger things have happened.
When Tony Abbott toppled Malcolm Turnbull as opposition leader in 2009, many thought there was no way he'd become PM. He did. And when Scott Morrison prevailed over Malcolm Turnbull in 2018, after Turnbull's comeback, there were serious doubts he'd lead the Coalition to victory in 2019. He did.
And don't forget The Donald. Apart from activist filmmaker Michael Moore, no one foresaw him snatching the US presidency in 2016.
You never quite know who'll make it through any revolving door first.
So strap yourselves in, folks. This week's going to be bumpy. Lettuce pray we get through it relatively unscathed.
