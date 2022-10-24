What a year to be a lettuce

The Greens will face something they've not experienced before because they've been too insignificant in the parliament to really matter: scrutiny. It will be intense and for good reason. What did Adam Bandt know or not know about the undeclared relationship between Senator Thorpe and former Rebels boss Dean Martin? If he didn't know, why not? If things get knotty for Bandt, eyes will likely turn towards NSW senator David Shoebridge as a replacement leader.