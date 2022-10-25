It's all hands on deck as the Wimmera Weekend Pennant steams past round four.
Dimboola has continued to stamp its authority on the Division 1 competition, dispatching the reigning champions in a close match at home, 14-2 (66-60).
Horsham City won the first rink, 19 shots to 16, but Dimboola were more than a match for the visitors, winning the second rink 25-18, and the third 25-23.
The result cemented Dimboola's pole position on the ladder after four rounds, twelve points ahead of second-placed Sunnyside.
In a quirk of fate, Dimboola were the only home side to come away with a win in round four.
READ MORE:
Sunnyside comfortably saw off a challenge from Goroke-Edenhope, returning from their roadtrip with a 14-2 (83-50) win.
Meanwhile, Nhill defeated Kaniva, 12-4 (72-57) and Horsham Golf defeated Coughlin Park, in a thriller, 12-4 (62-61), despite only winning one rink.
Next round, Horsham City and Coughlin Park will face off, while Dimboola hosts Goroke-Edenhope, while Kaniva head east to face Sunnyside and Nhill head down the highway to play Horsham Golf.
In division two, Horsham City remain the only unbeaten team after enjoying a comfortable win over Goroke-Edenhope; 16-0 (102-39).
Elsewhere, Nhill defeated Natimuk in a close game, 14-2 (60-51) while Coughlin Park 2 defeated Sunnyside 3 in a similarly close match, 14-2 (78-72).
Meanwhile, Coughlin Park 3 got the best of Dimboola, seeing off the visitors 16-0 (88-47) in a clinical affair.
In the round's other match, Horsham Golf defeated Sunnyside 2 14-2 (79-66).
In round five, Sunnyside host Coughlin Park 3, Dimboola host Horsham City, Edenhope-Goroke play Coughlin Park 2, Nhill host Horsham Golf and Sunnyside head to Natimuk.
In division three, Horsham City 3 held onto top position on the ladder with a 14-2 (63-52) win over Sunnyside 4.
Kaniva and Dimboola had a draw on 54 shots apiece, with Dimboola coming away with 9 points to Kaniva's 7.
Nhill defeated Horsham Golf, 12-4 (59-52) while Coughlin Park had a win over Nhill, 16-0 (64-44).
Next round, Horsham City 4 play Nhill, Horsham Golf play Coughlin Park, Nhill play Dimboola and Kaniva host Horsham City 3.
Sunnyside has a bye.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.