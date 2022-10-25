Wet weather continues to impact summer sport across the Wimmera, with more cricket abandoned and ovals across the region saturated.
On Sunday, Horsham Golf Club made the "tough call" to close nine holes at the course for a week.
Club president Gerard Bardell said it was a decision the club hadn't taken lightly.
"It was a decision made in conjunction with the greenskeeper, Aiden Roberts, and our director of golf, Cameron Howe," Bardell said.
"Everyone agreed that giving those nine holes a break at this point in time was the best decision for the course."
READ MORE:
While the club managed to run as usual on Saturday, October 22, persistent rain on Sunday led to the call.
The course's front nine holes, along with the practice fairway, will re-open on Monday, October 31.
"Half the course is just saturated, it's got nowhere else for the water to go," Bardell said.
"We want to make sure that we're not going to damage the course in any way, shape or form.
"Whereas, the other half has been draining a lot better."
The club is treating the closure as an opportunity, seeing the closure as a "net positive" in the long run.
"We're set up really nicely coming into summer; we were able to fertilize the course before the rain, so everything's looking good," Bardell said.
MORE NEWS:
"With the rain and the moisture, the grass has really come up well.
"(The closure) allows us to work on a few of those little projects; it gives the greens team a chance to make sure they're up to date with equipment servicing, and things like that.
"We're going to try and make the most of the opportunity... we just need to let things drain so we can get back to playing the full 18 holes. The course will be cherry ripe come summer."
Minimising damage on the course is a priority to preserve the greens over summer.
Fairways can be the most vulnerable part of the course, with extra considerations applied to those areas.
"We're always trying to strike a balance between allowing people to play golf, but then not do any damage to the course as well," Bardell said.
"The biggest challenge we've got is the carts; not everyone can play golf without a cart nowadays," Bardell said.
"We've roped off some areas where the carts can't go, and are asking if you can walk around without one, please do so.
OTHER NEWS:
"But if you need a cart, please drive on the rough; we're trying to keep people off the fairways."
The practice fairway was another factor the club considered, according to Bardell.
"The challenge there is our ability to go out and pick up the balls on the wet practice fairway," he said.
"It's still open for people to come along and bring their own balls; they can chip up onto the practice green and out of the practice bunker, there's no worries there, but you've got to bring your own balls. We're not in a position to go and pick up our balls, we can't use the ball collector on the green at the moment."
Bardell was optimistic the course would be good to go on Monday, October 31, pending the weather.
"A few days of sunshine and pumping and it'll clear up," Bardell said.
Horsham Golf Club was in the process of completing an all-weather shelter on the practice fairway, Bardell said.
The shelter would allow club members and those receiving lessons to have a hit rain, hail or shine.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.