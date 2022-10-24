A flood warning has been given from the Wimmera River Glenorchy to Horsham, with minor to moderate flooding likely to happen from tonight to tomorrow.
State Emergency Service, Grampians region officer, Jane Patton said the service had received advice from the Bureau of Meteorology last night about heavy rain hitting the region.
Ms Patton said the bureau believed there would be rain in the Mallee, Wimmera and Grampians regions this week.
The bureau's data also shows today was the wettest day in Horsham this month, with 24mm of rain being recorded.
Rain has continued over western Victoria today, but is no longer expected to be severe.
"The bureau predicted heavy rain from 20mm to 50mm. They also suggested there might be a chance of flash flooding," Ms Patton said.
"With the forecast, we got last night, areas that were predicted to get heavy rain were Warracknabeal, the Grampians and Edenhope.
"I have also been speaking locally with the unit controller and so far things are looking ok."
The bureau expects there will be six-hourly rainfalls, reaching up to 80mm with thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall happening overnight.
Tomorrow it believes there is a strong chance of more rain hitting the region, in the afternoon and early evening, with a chance of a thunderstorm.
Ms Patton said emergency service leaders were "closely" monitoring the situation because catchment storage systems in the region were currently full.
"There is a risk of flooding because the only way the water can flow is through the Wimmera River," she said.
"We are basically monitoring the situation and watching forecasts from the bureau about potential flash flooding."
Other rain totals today in the Wimmera include Edenhope 27.8mm, Warracknabeal 20.2mm, Longerenong 15.6mm and Nhill 15.6mm.
Ms Patton said there may be instances of flash flooding in some low-lying areas in Horsham.
"The warning levels have dropped slightly. Last week the bureau predicted moderate levels of flooding and now they are currently at a low level," she said.
"But with the rainfall predicted for this week, it may rise again to moderate."
Ms Patton said SES members had worked with various agency leaders to prepare for more possible floods.
"We are working together with our agency leaders to make sure there are enough sandbags," she said.
Ms Patton said people should monitor the bureau's weather alerts and follow Vicemergency's website for accident reports.
"People should also follow our Facebook to keep updated on weather warnings or any other incidents. We are always updating our page so people are informed," she said.
The potential impacts of severe weather in your area include:
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency. For severe weather related emergency assistance from the SES, phone 132 500.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
