Wimmera River predicted to flood tonight and tomorrow

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
October 24 2022 - 6:00am
Cars drive on the Western Highway. Picture Nick Ridley

A flood warning has been given from the Wimmera River Glenorchy to Horsham, with minor to moderate flooding likely to happen from tonight to tomorrow.

