HORSHAM Calisthenics College students will showcase their skills next Saturday at the club's annual concert.
Principal coach Kylie Hermans said the concert would show off what the students had been working on throughout the year.
The concert will feature group routines from all age groups, tinies through to seniors, along with some solo performances.
"It is a great way to finish off the year," Mrs Hermans said.
"Family and friends are invited to come along and watch. The students all have a lot of fun performing for people they know at the concert."
The tinies team will show off their routines for only the second time this year, after they previously performed at the college's annual competition in August.
Mrs Hermans said the concert was also a good opportunity for people to discover calisthenics.
"We encourage people to have a look," she said.
"People do not know much about calisthenics and think it is like gymnastics, but it is a competitive sport with thousands of participants throughout the country."
Mrs Hermans said the club had about 45 participants, with students travelling from all throughout the Wimmera to attend classes.
Following the concert, calisthenics students will turn their attention to exams in December.
"'Students are tested on their technique, deportment, and knowledge of calisthenics,'' Mrs Hermans said.
''It was a way for the students to better themselves and learn new skills.''
The concert will be at the Horsham Town Hall from 6pm.
Tickets are available from the Horsham Town Hall box office or at horshamtownhall.com.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
