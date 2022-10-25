The Wimmera Mail-Times

Tickets on sale for Horsham Calisthenics College annual concert

Updated October 26 2022 - 5:28am, first published October 25 2022 - 6:00am
The Horsham Calisthenics College annual concert is Saturday, October 29. File picture

HORSHAM Calisthenics College students will showcase their skills next Saturday at the club's annual concert.

