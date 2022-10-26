The Wimmera Mail-Times

What's on in Horsham and the Wimmera

October 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Haven Market is a monthly community market which has a wide variety of stallholders. Picture file
The 46th Lions Clubs International District 201V2 Convention for 2022, will begin at 7am at Horsham Town Hall. Picture file
Echoes of Pink Floyd are an Adelaide-produced tribute act who are heading to Horsham Town as part of their Journey Through Time tour. Picture file

October 28

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.