Opinion divided on expensive Horsham rebranding project

Horsham Rural City Council has given a rebranding project the green-light, however, opinions remain divided over the scheme's cost and necessity.
The project, which would take place across two financial years and an estimated $787,600, would "implement a new visual identity" reflecting the outcomes of HRCC's 2041 Community Vision Project.
The motion passed with councillors Robyn Gulline, David Bowe, Penny Flynn, Les Power and Bob Redden voting for, and councillors Ian Ross and Claudia Haenel voting against.
Cr Les Power said Horsham needed to "transform".
"At the moment, I would have to say our signage is very bland; doesn't help capture the eye," Cr Power said.
"It doesn't help a person travelling between Melbourne and Adelaide to stop and have a look at the city centre, or have a look at the river.
"We need to transform ourselves into a large, regional centre. We need to improve things around town, our educational facilities, our hospital, our sporting facilities, employment.
"At the moment, we can't get people to come here, simply because we aren't what they are looking for; we need to transform... if we don't do this, we're just going to sit where we are at the moment, the population of Horsham will remain and the same, and we'll become stagnant."
In casting a dissenting vote Cr Ian Ross said he was concerned with the scheme.
"Where is the business case to show how this would return capital to Horsham?" Cr Ross said.
"I don't believe it is one of the highest priorities that should be funded. I believe our rural roads, for example are a far higher priority.
Cr Ross also criticized the proposed logo design.
"(The) rebadging is so abstract, to me it doesn't represent the Wimmera at all," Cr Ross said.
"They're like tear drops in shape... I actually prefer our current badging. I believe these things should go through time and not need changing, like a coat of arms... this one might date very quickly."
Cr Claudia Haenel concurred with Cr Ross, stating that support for rural roads was "critical".
"We are just at a snapshot in time, where we've had these recent flooding events that have wreaked havoc on our rural roads," Cr Haenel said.
"(Rebranding) is just not timely. I feel that half a million would be better spent on helping fix the state of our roads, which have been really wrecked.
"You only have to drive five minutes out of town to see the damage the stormwater caused on our roads."
The Mail-Times understands it will mark the third time Horsham Rural City Council has rebranded in the past 27 years.
The Council utilised Melbourne-based firm HeineJones to design the $20,000 logo.
More than half of the project's funding, $488,900, will go towards signage, with an additional $180,000 allocated to paying workers' wages to install the new signage.
Other allocations include $16,300 towards stationary, $11,500 in updating HRCC's digital identity and $70,900 towards flags, legal documents, uniforms and publications that need to be updated with the rebranding.
The total costs of the funding cover the costs of renewing current visual markers and replacing or installing new ones.
The rebranding project comes at the heels of the Horsham Rural City Talks Community Panel, a panel of 26 volunteers who were randomly selected to work together to develop the Horsham 2041 Community Vision.
Pimpinio resident Rebecca Sluggett was a member of the community panel and said rebranding was not brought up at the meetings.
In writing to council, Ms Sluggett said she strongly objected to the work of the community panel being used to endorse such an expensive project "that will not have a substantial physical impact to livability" within the municipality.
In response to Ms Sluggett's questions, HRCC investment, attraction and growth manager Fiona Gorman said the branding initiative was concerned with attracting growth.
"The branding portion reflects the desire of Horsham region to be vibrant, livable hub attracting strong economic growth," Ms Gorman said.
"This is a vital representation of empowering people to live, work and access opportunities for recreation and culture now into the future."
Ms Gorman noted that the $787,600 quoted includes $488,000 in renewal costs HRCC would regularly spend on branding over two financial years.
Cr Penny Flynn said the rebrand was a positive step forward for Horsham.
"I don't believe what we've got now as a brand and as a logo will see us through for another 20 years," Cr Flynn said.
"I think we certainly need to move forward with what we've got... we are a regional city and we need to continue to grow and be vibrant; we need to be a place that people want to live and learn and work.
"This is not just about signs, it's about the image that we portray."
Speaking in support of the plan, Cr Bowe said it was an important way to reflect the community's growth.
"It's often the first thing people see and identify with... it may encourage you to find out more, or be informed," Cr Bowe said.
"One example is our entrance signage and our council signage around our community... it needs to be updated; it needs to clear, consistent throughout our municipality.
"The new signage is based on the community vision and community feedback.
"The new brand represents and acknowledges our community's indigenous culture, environment and cultural history and the opportunity it creates for our future.
"It can be used in different ways to promote our community."
However, Ms Sluggett said she didn't feel HRCC's response had answered her questions.
"I believe everyone on that community panel would be horrified that rebranding would be put before things we saw of as substantial change," Ms Sluggett said.
"For us, it was definitely more about creating a Horsham that's much more accessible, sustainable and connected to the areas around us."
"I believe the group would like to see the money helping address housing issues, or accessibility for people with issues just getting from one side of the street to the other.
Ms Sluggett said she wasn't opposed to rebranding, but that the funding just seemed "wasteful".
"Everything needs updating, I'm opposed to rebranding before we've got anything to reband."
"Right now with floods and cost of living pressures, there's far more important things for money to be spent on."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
