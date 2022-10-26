Wimmera residents can enjoy art from across the region and inter-state with the Nati Frinj Biennale starting from October 28, Friday to October 30, Sunday.
The event will have artists from Bermagui, Melbourne and Castlemaine.
The festival has been going from strength to strength for 22 years and this is its 12th iteration.
Festival director Greg Pritchard said preparations for the three-day festival had gone "smoothly", with rain causing some interruptions.
"I am presenting the program Hannah French put together last year. The lineup when I came onto the project was about 50 percent finished," he said.
"But this year, stunning projections will again be a feature of the program. And as usual, every nook and cranny in town will host some art."
Mr Pritchard said a large bamboo structure had been constructed for the festival which would be used for "death-defying" stunts.
"The structure was built by a Natimuk access company that has been busy building windfarms," he said.
"We had a little hold-up with the rain but that won't stop the festival. The council has also supplied us sandbags to deal with potentially heavy rain."
Mr Pritchard said fashion, theatre and musical shows were some events patrons could enjoy.
"There are other performances by Kat Pengelly, Garage Girls, Mark Penzac and Empty Swing," he said.
Mr Pritchard said the event had a reputation for having large shows and was a much-loved festival put together by a town of 600 people.
"If we get some good weather, there could be about 2,000 visitors in the town. The show is a massive event for all the businesses in the area," he said.
"The work on show is generated by a lot of artists from the area. They are international-level artists who like to make work together."
For more information about the event people can visit: https://natifrinj.com/.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
