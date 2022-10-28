The Edenhope community is hosting a walk this weekend, to raise awareness of mental health and promote the introduction of Parkrun.
The invitation to stroll, power-walk, run or even just sit near the lake extends to everyone, from everywhere.
Participants will meet at Lake Wallace at 8am on Saturday October 29, and make their way around a 5km track, which is pram and wheelchair friendly.
"We're hoping to see people of all ages and abilities, from newborn babies in prams to senior citizens," co-organiser Jess Nelson said.
"If you're not able to walk the full distance, please still come along and enjoy the social side.
"This is about getting yourself out of the house early, walking alongside others and starting your weekend on a positive note; I promise you won't regret it."

Three Beans Coffee van will be set up at the lake, selling food and beverages.
The event was created by Grampians Health Edenhope's welfare officer Carine Bezuidenhout, who provides counselling services to hospital staff and the wider community.
Ms Bezuidenhout heard about plans for parkrun in the town and saw an opportunity to marry it with an event for World Mental Health Month.
"This wonderful idea from Carine gives us the opportunity to enjoy the parkrun experience while we're still finalising details for our official launch," Ms Nelson said.
"We're encouraging people to dress in bright, happy colours; fingers crossed the weather will be just as bright."
The official launch of Lake Wallace parkrun, in Edenhope, is expected before Christmas.
"We've got funding, track approval and a growing list of volunteers on board," Ms Nelson said.
"Hopefully more people will put their hand up after this weekend's event."
A small parkrun committee has been overwhelmed by support from individuals and organisations, including West Wimmera Shire Council, Grampians Health Edenhope, Three Beans Coffee van and Edenhope College.
"Usually an idea requires a lot of hard work and hassling of people, but this has been the absolute opposite," co-organiser Dani Grindlay said.
"Council has done all the legwork and the phone just keeps ringing with people who want to help get this going.
"We've even had a Hamilton GP visit and offer to help with our launch because she's so passionate about the physical, psychological and social benefits."
The parkrun concept is simple - registered participants turn up at 8am every Saturday and walk, jog or run 5km.
Participation is free and every event is run by volunteers.
There are close to 500 parkrun events in Australia and more than three million participants registered across the globe.
Event details:
