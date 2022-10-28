The Wimmera Mail-Times

Edenhope to host a special Parkrun to raise awareness of mental health

October 28 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edenhope's parkrun committee (from left) Sally McClure, Dani Grindlay, Jess Nelson, Mardi Greifhahn and Amanda Munn. Photo by Fiona Baxter.

The Edenhope community is hosting a walk this weekend, to raise awareness of mental health and promote the introduction of Parkrun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.