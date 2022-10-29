There are moments in big games, turning points - defining moments that live in the memory, long after the final siren.
For Warrack Eagles 2002 premiership co-coach, Matt Walder, it was a goal late in the third quarter that he remembers vividly.
"Ararat had the advantage for most of the day; they just had their noses in front, but it was pretty close," Walder said.
"My co-coach Fraser Quick took a mark on the siren and kicked a goal, that got us within five points.
"We just had a sense then; we were feeling pretty good about ourselves... we could storm home and win this."
"We were behind all day, but not crazily behind... that goal on the siren to put us within a goal was the moment," Walder said.
"You could sense (the belief) in our huddle, it was a hell of a lot more positive about getting the job done,"
Belief was key to the win; Ararat had gotten the wood over Warrack in their three meetings earlier in the year.
"Ararat had beaten us three times through the year, twice during the home and away season," Walder said.
"I remember they beat us by 100 points in round two or three, beat us again at home and then again in the second semi. At the end of the day, they were the raging favourites and we were the wild underdogs."
The team never let their underdog status get the better of them as they battled towards the final day of the year, carrying injuries but driven to win.
"We took on a soldier mentality, just kept getting up and fighting every week," Walder said.
"As it turned out, it all worked out for us... I remember we had some questionable blokes who were not fully fit."
Warrack's Steve Murphy started with cracked ribs and Leigh Hutchinson played with a broken bone in his wrist.
The result was a tough slog, under blazing sunshine at City Oval.
"It was tough, hard fought game," Walder said.
The Wimmera Mail-Times described the game at the time as "an explosive confrontation from the opening bounce". It had "everything from shadowy pre-game injury reports to big marks, hard hits, team-litfting goals and fast and clever football" this masthead wrote.
All of it, all the spectacle, the passion and every game across every round, leading to one fourth quarter for the ages. After Quick's goal on the siren, the game was evenly poised; the Rats ahead on 11.9 (75) to the Eagles 9.16 (70).
"(The last quarter) was crazy, we'd kick a point, they'd kick it back in, we'd mark it and kick a point, they'd kick it back in, we'd mark it again or bring it to ground," Walder said.
"It was a Bermuda Triangle, it just kept going back; it was like Groundhog Day.
"We kicked three goals and 15 behinds, we won by 15 points... Ararat actually ended up kicking one more goal than us for the day."
It's a quarter that the veteran coach remembers fondly.
"If you'd said to me we'd win the grand final by 15 points, but we didn't kick the most goals, I'd say 'what?'" Walder said.
"That's an indelible memory in relation to the game, just a crazy quarter of footy."
The ball was trapped in the Eagles forward fifty, and wasn't going anywhere.
"The atmosphere around the ground was funny, it would go up and then drop and go up again and drop," Walder said.
The final siren is a blur for Walder, as the victorious Eagles celebrated their first premiership.
"It's a bit of everything; relief, happiness, elation you got the job done," Walder said.
"We had to earn it, until the siren went you didn't know who was going to win it.
"There was also a sense of pride that we were able to get over the opposition that had beaten us all year."
It was a fairytale grand final for the Eagles, who only two years earlier had formed out of a merger between Warracknabeal and Brim.
The Eagles had fought hard, with speculation that an experienced, well-rested Ararat outfit would run them off their weary legs.
For his contribution, Quick was awarded the Binns Medal as the player judged best on ground.
The club celebrated into the night and into the week afterwards, but it would be a long time without drinks for the Eagles.
Twenty years has passed since the 2002 premiership, and while the Eagles have made it to the last day in September on several occasions, the ultimate prize has proved elusive.
"You always hang your hat on the last one, and everyone remembers who's involved in the last one until the next one's won," Walder said.
"It lingers until you win the next one, so for both Warrack and Ararat, the people involved in the flags back then are still the last of the most successful teams."
