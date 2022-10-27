Perfect presentation and styling

Situated in the new Waterlink Estate, close to the Wimmera River and its walking tracks, this modern home is built to the finest of standards with quality fittings throughout. Some of the many features include a beautiful light-filled kitchen with stone bench tops, stainless steel appliances and a well-equipped butler's pantry with a second sink. The home has three living areas as well as a centrally located study. Evaporative cooling and ducted heating are installed. All bedrooms have fitted robes including the main suite with ensuite and walk-in robe. Undercover outdoor living is perfect for entertaining with family and friends.