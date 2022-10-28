Catherine Ann Fulton was a member of the Curtis family of Wonwondah South. On October 4, 1884, she married 29-year-old Wonwondah South farmer, Edward Fulton, and began raising a family with him.
By 1897 both of Catherine's parents had died and the substantial Curtis estate was divided up.
Catherine and Ted moved into Horsham where their sixth and last child, Harry Fulton, was born.
Around 1901 Catherine purchased a house on a seven-acre block of land located on the west side of Stawell Road and to the immediate north of Plumpton Road.
On this she established a dairy herd for the supply of milk to the local Green Park Dairy.
Ted and eldest son, Bert, ran a business carrying wheat and firewood using a horse team and wagon.
Horsham in the late 1890s had a rapidly growing population and the demand for experienced midwives was increasing.
The Horsham hospital did not have a maternity wing until 1927.
Home births were the norm until private hospitals began appearing in Horsham in the early 1900s when Horsham's population was already over 3000 and the whole shire was ten times that.
In the latter part of 1909, Catherine Fulton applied for registration of her home as a private hospital.
What motivated Catherine to register is unknown but it is probable that she had been an assistant to her aunt, Grace Albon (née Jeffrey), who was a renowned midwife at Wonwondah South.
Registration was approved by the Board of Health in December 1909, subject to the condition that she accept no infectious disease cases.
Business built slowly at first but by 1915 she was taking in about 20 expectant mothers a year.
Hers was mainly a 'lying-in' hospital but she was known to treat some medical cases.
As her reputation as a caring and knowledgeable nurse built, her clientele increased peaking at 45 births in 1925.
There is only one record of a baby's death at the hospital, in June 1923.
In late 1926, Catherine Fulton's hospital was inspected by an officious Health Department inspector, named Serpell.
He sent her a notice to cease taking more patients by December 31, 1926 as he would not allow her hospital to be registered after this date due to concerns about the dairy at the rear of her seven-acre property.
Two things are worthy of note here: the first is that the Horsham public hospital was due to have its own maternity ward open by January 1927, although in fact Departmental bungling meant it was not available until June. The second is that the public hospital had its own dairy herd on the hospital grounds.
Worse was to come however. Dr S D Read, the public hospital's own doctor, had a difficult maternity case on his hands in early 1927 and nowhere affordable to send the mother for her care.
He pleaded with Catherine Fulton to take her in, which she did.
The same Health Department official again inspected her on February 8 and, finding a patient on the premises, promptly prosecuted her for running an unregistered hospital.
At the court case, held in May 1927, Dr Read was an ardent witness for her defence saying that it was at his instigation that she had taken the patient. But it was to no avail.
Catherine Fulton was handed a penalty of £7, equivalent to about $3000 today.
An editorial in The Horsham Times (now The Wimmera Mail-Times) and a letter to the editor, both published on 24 May 1927, railed against the injustice of penalising a person for carrying out such a humanitarian act but this but fell on deaf ears.
Catherine was 65 years old in 1927 and appears to have retired. In that year her husband, Ted, had a serious operation from which he never fully recovered. Tragedy struck them both when their eldest son, Bert, who was only 44, died on 22 December 1929 from complications following an operation at the public hospital. A month later, Ted Fulton also died, aged 75.
Catherine rented out 84 Stawell Road in about 1930 and moved to 1 Caroline Street in Horsham. A year or so later she sold the entire seven-acre property in Stawell Road for £600 to John O'Connell.
In about 1941 the house was purchased by Gaetano and Gertrude Fuga from Beulah. They lived in the original six-bedroom, weatherboard house until 1945 when Gaetano, a concreter and plasterer, built a new concrete house on the property. It is believed the old house was moved to North Horsham.
Catherine lived at 1 Caroline Street until her death, aged 91, in 1954. Fulton Avenue in West Horsham is named in her honour. In 2003 her descendants erected a plaque at 84 Stawell Road memorialising the hospital.
Gaetano's house was demolished about 2015. Today, all that remains on the site is the plaque and Gaetano's brick fence.
