Catherine Fulton's Private Hospital, 1909-1927

By Horsham Historical Society
October 28 2022 - 6:00am
Fultons private hospital after the Fuga family owned it, looking west, about 1943. Picture supplied by HHS 120030

Catherine Ann Fulton was a member of the Curtis family of Wonwondah South. On October 4, 1884, she married 29-year-old Wonwondah South farmer, Edward Fulton, and began raising a family with him.

