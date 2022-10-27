Yarriambiack mayor Kylie Zanker says the federal government's decision to scrap two regional grants will hurt the council's hope to improve childcare in the shire.
Cr Zanker said Labor's decision to remove the Building Better Regions Fund and Community Development Grant from its budget would hurt the construction of the Dunmunckle Childcare Centre.
"When we are advocating for something that is a high need in the shire, and having not many opportunities for funding, having it taken away just feels so devastating," she said.
"We have to advocate for things which are so standard in other parts of the country."
The council applied for both grants which totalled up to more than $1-million.
The coalition government promised the funding in the last federal election if they managed to remain in power, however, Labor believes the grants would only be used for "safe" National's seats.
Cr Zanker said the council would continue their advocacy work to try and get more funding for the centre.
She said the shire had enough people who were qualified for early childcare jobs but the council lacked the funds to get the building built.
"There isn't a lack of staff, we just don't have enough funds to have the building built. We already have enough people here with the right qualifications," Cr Zanker said.
Cr Zanker said she hoped the shire hadn't been branded as a National's stronghold and the council was willing to work with any minister regardless of their political party.
"If any minister is willing to listen, so we can progress forward we are more than happy enough to work with them," she said.
"I hope we haven't been branded as a National's safe seat. I always hope the government that has been elected looks at a community's needs, regardless if it is a safe seat."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
