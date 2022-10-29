The Wimmera Mail-Times

Lady Hornets storm onto winner's list, Hornets have tough road trip | CBL R

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
October 29 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lady Hornets storm onto winner's list, Hornets have tough road trip

The Horsham Lady Hornets surged onto the winner's list in round four with a 13-point win over the Surfcoast Chargers at Wurdi Baierr Stadium on Saturday, October 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.