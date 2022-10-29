Lady Hornets storm onto winner's list, Hornets have tough road trip

The Horsham Lady Hornets surged onto the winner's list in round four with a 13-point win over the Surfcoast Chargers at Wurdi Baierr Stadium on Saturday, October 22.
Buoyed by veterans Ema Iredell and Caitlin Story, Beck McIntyre's side clinched the win with a dominant final quarter.
Scores were level on 56 apiece at three quarter time, before a 22 points to 9 blitz saw Horsham snatch the win from the home side's grasp, 78-65.
Iredell finished the game with 33 points in a magnificent performance, while Story finished with 19 points.
Skipper Liv Jones added 11 points, while rising stars Eva Manserra, (8 points), Jedah Huf (6 points) and Izabella McIntyre (1) point provided the backbone of the Lady Hornets' win and showcased Horsham's promising future.
Meanwhile, the Hornets had a tough roadtrip in round four, beginning with a broken down bus and ending with two close losses.
On Saturday, the Surfcoast Chargers proved too strong at home for the Hornets, bursting out of the blocks with a blistering first term.
The Hornets fought hard, but were unable to quite closing the game, despite outplaying the Chargers in the second and fourth quarters.
Hornets stalwart Matt Lovel top-scored for the visitors with 17 points, while Matty Lloyd added 15 in his first game for the Hornets this season; Max Bryan scored 13 and Cody Bryan 11.
Rounding out the scorers, James Hallett scored 8, Matthew Brown contributed 6 and Tim Wade 2.
On Sunday, the Hornets faced a fresh Colac outfit, and were again beaten out of the blocks, the score 20-13 at quarter time.
However, the Hornets turned the tables on the home side in the second term and headed to the changerooms with an 8-point lead at half-time.
In the third, the two sides went shot for shot, with the Kookas edging ahead - 21-19 for the term; but the Hornets still enjoyed a 6-point buffer at the final change.
The final term was a shootout, with both sides finding plenty of the net, however the Kookas managed to overrun the Hornets.
Max Bryan starred for Horsham with 24 points, while Matty Lloyd scored 17, Matthew Brown 15 and Cody Bryan 10.
Tim Wade added 8, while Jordy Burke and James Hallett scored 2 points each, and Freddy Frew nailed a free throw.
The Hornets still await the return of skipper Mitch Martin from an ankle injury.
In round five, the Hornets will enjoy a well-earned bye, before the both the Hornets and the Lady Hornets have their second home game of the season against Terang, in round six.
In round seven, the Hornets will face the Kookas again, this time at home, while the Lady Hornets will have a bye.
Ladder leaders Ararat play Warrnambool on Saturday, October 29 before awaiting the arrival of the Surfcoast Chargers in Ararat on Sunday, October 30.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
