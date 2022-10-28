The action is heating up in the Central Wimmera Tennis Association, with teams firming their spots on the table after three rounds.
In Pennant, Drung South and St Michael's battled out a 6-3 draw, with Drung South winning 61 games to 48 before a washout brought an end to play.
Elsewhere the weather was more forgiving, as Kalkee clinched a 9-3 win over their hosts, Horsham Lawn, 85 games to 65. With the win, Kalkee have cemented their spot as one of the teams to beat in 2022-23.
In round four, St Michael's have a bye, while Kalkee and Drung South face off at Kalkee and Central Park host Horsham Lawn.
In A Special, Natimuk had the edge over Telangatuk East in a dramatic thriller, decided by a games countback. At the conclusion of play, scores were locked at 7 rubbers each, with Natimuk winning with 80 games to 76.
Meanwhile, Kalkee defeated Homers 9-4, 89 games to 71 in an entertaining day at Kalkee. Over at Haven, Brimpean saw off a challenge from the home side to record an 8-6, 89 games to 68 win.
Horsham Lawn Thompson were clinical at home against Drung South, winning 13-1, 111 games to 43. Elsewhere, ladder leaders Central Park dispatched Horsham Lawn Dorman, 10-4, 95 games to 77.
In round four, Brimpean host second-placed Kalkee and Horsham Lawn Thompson host Haven, while Horsham Lawn Dorman head to Drung South. Central Park head west to Natimuk, while Telangatuk East host Homers.
In the A Grade competition, Haven remain unbeaten on the top of the table after defeating Central Park, 8-4, 83 games to 62. Second-placed Horsham Lawn O'Conner firmed their own credentials with a 9-3, 86 games to 62 win over Drung South. Horsham Lawn Bardell flexed their muscles with a comprehensive, 11-1 win, 91 games to 46, win over Homers.
In round four, Homers, still in search of their first win of the season, host Drung South while Central Park and Horsham Lawn Bardell are set to clash. Meanwhile, Horsham Lawn O'Conner host Haven.
In the B Special competition, Central Park are yet to be beaten and have secured top spot on the ladder for now, with a 9-3, 82 games to 57, win over Horsham Lawn at home.
Heading towards the Grampians, Natimuk enjoyed a 9-3, 84 games to 65, win over hosts Laharum.
St Michael's meanwhile dispatched Haven, 9-3, 92 games to 52.
In round four, Haven host Central Park, St Michael's host Natimuk and Horsham Lawn host Laharum.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
