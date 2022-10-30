Kaniva's Dawn Austin has been awarded the COTA Senior Achiever Award on Wednesday, October 26, held at Government House in Melbourne.
West Wimmera Shire Council nominated Mrs Austin for the award in appreciation of the significant contribution she has provided to the community over her lifetime.
Dawn is an active and highly respected member of the Kaniva community, sharing her time and experience with a range of local organisations.
For more than 30 years, Dawn has provided care and support for the West Wimmera community as a first responder with Ambulance Victoria.
As a volunteer and later an Ambulance Community Officer, Dawn has treated many friends, families and locals in Kaniva in their time of need, and also contributed to local fundraising efforts.
Dawn is an active and longstanding volunteer with the Kaniva Golf Club and the Sandsmere CFA for over 30 years. Dawn continues to provide home help for the older community members as a Personal Care Worker for the West Wimmera Shire Council in the Kaniva district as well as working at the residential aged care cottages in Kaniva for the West Wimmera Health Service.
A Council on the Ageing Victoria Senior Achiever Award recognises Victorian seniors for their significant contributions to local communities and Victoria. The Victorian Senior of the Year Awards is an annual celebration which provides a chance to celebrate the many senior Victorians who share their skills, experience, time, and energy with our community.
The Awards are presented annually each October as part of the Victorian government's annual Victorian Seniors Festival.
