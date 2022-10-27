Horsham Rural City Council is assessing the damage of heavy rain and flooding that has hit the municipality.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said the Wimmera's catchment was soaked, with further rain leading to possibly more flooding.
"So people are not isolated longer than necessary. The council and our community need to stay alert and prepared," she said.
Cr Gulline said residents should continue to be vigilant as the threat of flooding still remained a risk for the municipality.
"Assessment of road impacts have already begun, including the need to strengthen our roads and make them resilient against future flood events," she said.
"With our catchment already soaked, future rain events may lead to further flooding in the coming weeks. The council and our community need to prepare for this possibility."
Cr Gulline said the council had given more than 12,000 sandbags to different properties across the municipality.
"Our focus has now turned to the clean-up tasks. Immediate works include removal of flood debris from the river and surrounds," she said.
"Repairing damaged property and walking tracks and ensuring that flooded roads are open and safe for vehicle use."
Cr Gulline said the Victorian State Emergency Service would continue its work with the council.
She said the council was responsible for providing relief and recovery support, and would give a post-impact assessment on private and council land.
"Thank you to the council staff who worked tirelessly in providing sandbags, preparing road signs, drains, gutters, and ensuring that up-to-date flood information was accessible to the community," Cr Gulline said.
"As the flood waters continue to flow into Lake Hindmarsh. I would like to start by thanking the emergency management staff for the efficient and coordinated activities in the lead up to the floodwaters arriving."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
