A Wimmera Federation University researcher believes the region could be at great risk if access to digital services for communities remains the same.
Cathy Tischler said the Wimmera had the lowest access to digital services in the state, which had negative consequences for the region to be competitive economically with other areas in Victoria.
Dr Tischler, who conducted the investigation with the Wimmera Development Association about the issue, said it was important to understand more about the problem.
"I think we can see there is a strong shift in providing services and support through technology. Tasks such as doctor's appointments and vaccination certificates have been moved online," she said.
"As we continue to shift that way and if we don't engage meaningfully with technology there is a real risk people won't be able to access those services."
Dr Tischler said there needed to be more support for small businesses to allow them to integrate digitally.
"We have a lot of challenges in our region dealing with economic scale. While we have great potential to do small innovations. A focus on basic economic returns makes it a challenge to be competitive," she said.
Dr Tischler said the region had a "long" history of having its economy based around manual labor jobs.
She said workplaces in the region being unable to advertise positions online was an issue in the job market.
"I think we are a tight-knit community and a lot of jobs in the past have been done through word-of-mouth," Dr Tischler said.
"I think that has worked well with people who have lived here for a long time. However, I don't think it will help the community in the future. It doesn't work when you want to get people from outside the region."
Dr Tischler said her research found some participants felt uneasy using the internet because they might encounter potential scams online.
She said the region also having an ageing population wasn't a key factor when it came to people not having access to digital services.
"I wouldn't ride-off our older population and say they are not accessing internet services. Some of them are very digitally smart," Dr Tischler said.
Dr Tischler said migrants from non-English-speaking backgrounds, stay-at-home parents and factory workers lacked access to digital services in the Wimmera.
"We were looking if it was possible to provide some economic support for those groups," she said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
