The Wimmera Mail-Times

A lack of digital services in the region causes concern for Wimmera researcher

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated October 28 2022 - 2:28am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Tischler said the region had a "long" history of having its economy based around manual labor jobs. Picture supplied

A Wimmera Federation University researcher believes the region could be at great risk if access to digital services for communities remains the same.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.