Monday and Wednesday saw the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club racing in non-traditional timeslots but local trainers were still in and around the mark with a smattering of winners and a heap of placegetters totalling four winners - Fantasy Lee and Wizardry Tricks (Garry George), Solar Revel (Victor Millington), and Reinforcements (Peter Carter), a further fifteen minor placings marked a great return for the local area.