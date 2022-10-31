The Wimmera Mail-Times

By Peter Carter
October 31 2022 - 1:00am
Wizardy Tricks winning for Garry George, defeating Crymelon Comet by six-hundredths of a second. Picture supplied

Monday and Wednesday saw the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club racing in non-traditional timeslots but local trainers were still in and around the mark with a smattering of winners and a heap of placegetters totalling four winners - Fantasy Lee and Wizardry Tricks (Garry George), Solar Revel (Victor Millington), and Reinforcements (Peter Carter), a further fifteen minor placings marked a great return for the local area.

