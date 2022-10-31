Monday and Wednesday saw the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club racing in non-traditional timeslots but local trainers were still in and around the mark with a smattering of winners and a heap of placegetters totalling four winners - Fantasy Lee and Wizardry Tricks (Garry George), Solar Revel (Victor Millington), and Reinforcements (Peter Carter), a further fifteen minor placings marked a great return for the local area.
Garry George (Beulah) was the sole winner on Monday when Fantasy Lee displayed great early speed to cross the field to take out the Wimmera Mallee Vet Services 410m Grade 6 event.
Fantasy Lee's early speed is her great asset and turning for home she had opened up a winning margin and went home a one and a half-length winner in the smart time of 23:47sec, Loco Tonto for Andrea Gurry (Nhill) made great ground rounding out a local quinella.
George was again in the winner's circle on Wednesday when Wizardry Tricks displayed a great last to first effort in claiming victory in the Locks Constructions 485m Grade 5 event.
Wizardry Tricks produced a hard railing effort to work her way through the field going home a strong winner with Crymelon Comet for Ian Bibby (Warracknabeal) flashing home for second.
Other eye-catching runs from the Monday meeting were the runs of both Krakatoan (Andrea Gurry, Nhill), and Cruisin Cherry (Heather Baxter, Murtoa), Krakatoan worked home extremely well in the mixed Grade 4/5 event finishing second to the talented Luca's Jebrynah.
Cruisin Cherry displayed super early speed and was only just caught in the last twenty metres by the very smart Lamonica.
Victor Millington kicked Wednesday off winning the Horsham Doors and Glass 410m Maiden event with Solar Revel, positioning third early she had to work her way through the field and work home strongly to win by close to one and a half lengths in 23:88sec.
Dezi Carter (Horsham) was able to get Reinforcements home from the favourable inside box draw with Magnis Bale for Bill and Helen Hartigan (Horsham) producing a massive run and at various times through the race looked the winner, both greyhounds produced solid times of 23:30sec and 23:44sec respectively.
Notable minor placings on Wednesday included the debut run of Elle Neale for John Weir-Smith (Horsham), off an inside draw she looks a good thing next up.
The Hartigan's also ran second with Phantom Patch, and Heather Baxter ran second, third and fourth in race eleven with Special Innings, Quiet Mechanic and Limburg Argon.
Due to the Melbourne Cup public holiday our regular Tuesday race meeting has been moved to Thursday and will be a day meeting with a start time of 1:30pm.
